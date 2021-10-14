SEXTON GATLIN RACING ADDS A.J. BENDER FOR THIS WEEK’S CALIFORNIA CUP AT LEMOORE RACEWAY

(Lakeside, CA, October 13, 2021) If the normal Sexton Gatlin Trio of Brent Sexton and his teenage sons Grant and Dalton was not causing enough grief for the competition, the team has added USAC/CRA Sprint Car Series rising star A.J. Bender to the roster for this week’s “California Cup” at the Lemoore Raceway. Thursday and Friday will be preliminary nights at the Central Valley track with the finale to follow on Saturday.

Bender, whose three victories are second best in the California Lightning Sprint Car Series in 2021, has the weekend off in both USAC/CRA and CLS. He recently purchased a car from SGR and the team offered him a ride in one of its other cars for this weekend’s prestigious race. The San Diego, California resident is currently ranked 6th in CLS points and is 13th in USAC/CRA.

Leading SGR’s charge into this week’s races is the youngest member of the Lakeside, California based team, 17-year-old Grant Sexton. After a second-place result at the final Lucas Oil POWRi Southwest Lightning Sprint Car Series race at the team’s home track, the Barona Speedway on October 2nd, the teen has a 122-point lead in the SWLS standings with only two races to go. Overall, he has started 19 races in 2021. In those 19 events he has 13 top five finishes, 10 top three finishes, and five victories. Four of his wins have come at Barona and the other came at Minnesota’s Norman County Raceway. His last victory came at Barona on September 18th.

Brent Sexton is 13th in the SWLS standings and has a pair of wins. The Tennessee native’s last victory was at Barona on August 21st. Dalton Sexton, who does not contest every race, has a single triumph this year and it came at Barona on April 17th.

For fans wishing to attend this week’s races, the track is located at 1750 Highway 41 in Lemoore (93245). The Thursday and Friday shows will be preliminaries with the Finale on Saturday. For information regarding ticket prices and starting times, the track is website http://www.lemooreraceway.com/ and the office phone number is (360) 393-0197.

For fans who cannot make it to the track but who would like to watch the race, it will be available on FastFour Media. Information is available at https://fastfourmedia.com/

After this week’s three nights of racing, SGR will get one week off before returning to action with the CLS on Saturday, October 30th, at the Ventura Raceway. It will be the team’s first race at Ventura since 2019.

To keep up with all the exploits of the Sexton/Gatlin Racing Team, be sure to visit the team Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/Sexton-Gatlin-Racing-1173560279445564/

Sexton/Gatlin Racing would like to thank the following companies for making the 2021 season possible. Sexton Fire Protection, BK Wings, Troy Dirt, Victory Graphix, Swift Powdercoat, Maxima Oil, Infiniti Shocks and an extra special thanks to Scotty and Jimmy Keys.

Sexton Gatlin Racing 2021 Results

March 26 Mojave Valley Raceway David Bezio 2nd – Grant Sexton 3rd – Brent Sexton 8th

March 27 Mojave Valley Raceway Brent Sexton 1st – David Bezio 3rd – Rudy Padilla 4th – Grant Sexton 6th

April 3 Barona Speedway Grant Sexton 2nd – David Bezio 3rd – Dalton Sexton 10th

April 10 Bakersfield Speedway Brent Sexton 4th – Grant Sexton 5th

April 17 Barona Speedway Dalton Sexton 1st – David Bezio 7th – Grant Sexton 9th

May 1 Barona Speedway Grant Sexton 1st – Dalton Sexton 2nd – David Bezio 3rd

May 15 Barona Speedway Grant Sexton 1st – David Bezio DNS

May 29 Central Missouri Speedway Grant Sexton 19th – Shane Sexton 8th in B Main – Brent Sexton 9th in B Main – Dalton Sexton 13th in B Main

May 30 Central Missouri Speedway Grant Sexton 3rd – Brent Sexton 16th – Shane Sexton 17th – Dalton Sexton 19th

June 12 Barona Speedway Grant Sexton 1st – David Bezio 2nd

July 24 Santa Maria Raceway Grant Sexton 4th – Brent Sexton 5th

August 7 Barona Speedway David Bezio 1st – Grant Sexton 3rd – Brent Sexton 12th

August 11 Norman County Raceway Grant Sexton 1st – Dalton Sexton 4th – Sheldon Creed 21st – Brent Sexton 11th B Main

August 13 River Cities Speedway Sheldon Creed 6th – Brent Sexton 7th – Grant Sexton 8th – Dalton Sexton 10th

August 14 Greenbush Race Park Brent Sexton 6th – Grant Sexton 7th – Dalton Sexton 9th – Sheldon Creed 10th B Main

August 15 Buffalo River Speedway Sheldon Creed 2nd – Grant Sexton 4th – Dalton Sexton 6th – Brent Sexton DNS

August 21 Barona Speedway Brent Sexton 1st – David Bezio 5th – Grant Sexton 6th – Dalton Sexton 13th

Sept. 18 Barona Speedway Grant Sexton 1st – Brent Sexton 3rd – David Bezio 5th – Dalton Sexton 15th

October 2 Barona Speedway Grant Sexton 2nd – Brent Sexton – 3rd – David Bezio 8th