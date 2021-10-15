FIVE-YEAR AGREEMENT EXTENDS LIBERTY UNIVERSITY’S HENDRICK MOTORSPORTS SPONSORSHIP THROUGH 2026

RENEWAL CONTINUES 12-RACE SUPPORT OF WILLIAM BYRON

CONCORD, N.C. (Oct. 15, 2021) – Liberty University and 13-time NASCAR Cup Series champions Hendrick Motorsports have reached a new five-year agreement to extend the school’s support of driver William Byron and his No. 24 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE team in the NASCAR Cup Series.

Byron, 23, will continue to carry primary sponsorship from Liberty University in 12 Cup races annually through 2026. This season, the Charlotte, North Carolina, native earned his third consecutive Cup Series playoff berth and second career points-paying win while already setting personal bests in top-five finishes, top-10s and laps led with four events remaining. He has led in 16 of 32 points races in 2021.

“We are honored to partner with and support Hendrick Motorsports,” said Jerry Prevo, president of Liberty University. “We feel this partnership will benefit our students at Liberty University in many ways.”

Byron is currently a junior working toward an undergraduate degree in strategic communication via Liberty University’s online program. The school began its support of Byron in 2014 when he drove late model stock cars and has been a 12-race primary sponsor since his 2018 Cup Series rookie of the year season with Hendrick Motorsports.

“I’m proud to represent an institution like Liberty University,” Byron said. “I had the opportunity to go back to campus last weekend and see how much the school continues to grow. They inspire a lot of people my age to pursue their passions, and I look forward to continuing to represent them on and off the racetrack.”

In addition to raising awareness of Liberty University’s educational opportunities, the sponsorship has touched a variety of student programs. Examples include Hendrick Motorsports supporting the School of Engineering’s Formula SAE effort, which focuses on electric car technology, and Hendrick Automotive Group helping develop a degree specialization in automotive dealership management.

“We’re delighted to continue our work with Liberty University,” said Rick Hendrick, owner of Hendrick Motorsports and chairman and CEO of Hendrick Automotive Group. “The partnership impacts so many different areas, and I believe we’re just scratching the surface of the value we’re able to deliver. We look forward to working together over the next five years to take it to the next level.”

ABOUT LIBERTY UNIVERSITY:

Liberty University, founded in 1971, is the world’s premier Christian university, one of the largest private, nonprofit universities in the nation, and the largest university in Virginia. Located near the Blue Ridge Mountains on more than 7,000 acres in Lynchburg, Virginia, Liberty utilizes its world-class infrastructure and Christian faculty to offer more than 700 unique programs of study from the certificate to the doctoral level. Over 450 programs are offered online. In the 2021-22 academic year, Liberty is celebrating its 50th Anniversary as it continues to fulfill its original mission of Training Champions for Christ with the values, knowledge and skills essential for impacting tomorrow’s world. Visit Liberty.edu/24 to learn more about NASCAR driver and Liberty University student William Byron and request information on residential and online degree programs.

ABOUT HENDRICK MOTORSPORTS:

Founded by Rick Hendrick in 1984, Hendrick Motorsports is the winningest team in NASCAR Cup Series history. At the sport’s premier level, the organization holds the all-time records in every major statistical category, including championships (13), points-paying race victories (276) and laps led (more than 73,000). It has earned at least one race win in a record 37 different seasons, including an active streak of 36 in a row (1986-2021). The team fields four full-time Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE entries in the NASCAR Cup Series with drivers Alex Bowman, William Byron, Chase Elliott and Kyle Larson. Headquartered on more than 100 acres in Concord, North Carolina, Hendrick Motorsports employs approximately 600 people. For more information, please visit HendrickMotorsports.com or interact on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.