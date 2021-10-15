RCR Event Preview – Texas Motor Speedway

Richard Childress Racing at Texas Motor Speedway… Richard Childress Racing has a storied history at Texas Motor Speedway that includes two NASCAR Cup Series wins with Jeff Burton (1997) and most recently with Austin Dillon (2020). The Welcome, NC organization has earned five NASCAR Xfinity Series wins with Kevin Harvick (2001, 2005, 2006, 2007, 2012) and two NASCAR Truck Series wins with Jay Sauter (1999) and Ty Dillon (2013).



Catch the Action… The NASCAR Xfinity Series’ Andy’s Frozen Custard 335 at Texas Motor Speedway will be televised live Saturday, October 16, beginning at 3 p.m. ET on NBC and will be broadcast live on the Motor Radio Network and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90.

The NASCAR Cup Series’ Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 500 at Texas Motor Speedway will be televised live Sunday, October 17, beginning at 2 p.m. ET on NBC and will be broadcast live on the Motor Radio Network and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90.

Austin Dillon and the No. 3 Bass Pro Shops/TRACKER Off Road Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE at Texas Motor Speedway… Dillon is an accomplished driver at Texas Motor Speedway with 32 starts spread out across NASCAR’s Cup, Xfinity and Truck Series. The Welcome, North Carolina driver has earned pole awards in all three of NASCAR’s national touring series while competing at Texas Motor Speedway and has led laps in four of his 15 Cup races there. He is a former winner at the track in the NASCAR Cup Series (2020).

About Tracker Off Road… Dillon’s No. 3 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE prominently features TRACKER ATVs, a game-changing new line of all-terrain vehicles and side-by-sides offering breakthrough performance, service, and value in the off-road industry. TRACKER OFF ROAD was born out of a powerhouse partnership formed between Bass Pro Shops and TRACKER founder Johnny Morris and Textron Specialized Vehicles, bringing together the undisputed world leader in boating with a global leader in innovation and technology.

About Bass Pro Shops… Bass Pro Shops is North America’s premier outdoor and conservation company. Founded in 1972 when avid young angler Johnny Morris began selling tackle out of his father’s liquor store in Springfield, Missouri, today the company provides customers with unmatched offerings spanning premier destination retail, outdoor equipment manufacturing, world-class resort destinations and more. In 2017 Bass Pro Shops acquired Cabela’s to create a “best-of-the-best” experience with superior products, dynamic locations and outstanding customer service. Bass Pro Shops also operates White River Marine Group, offering an unsurpassed collection of industry-leading boat brands, and Big Cedar Lodge, America’s Premier Wilderness Resort. Under the visionary conservation leadership of Johnny Morris, Bass Pro Shops is a national leader in protecting habitat and introducing families to the outdoors and has been named by Forbes as “one of America’s Best Employers.” Bass Pro Shops has a long relationship with NASCAR, dating back to 1998. For more information, visit http://www.basspro.com/.

AUSTIN DILLON QUOTE:

Tell us about racing at Texas Motor Speedway and how it differs from other 1.5-mile tracks, such as Kansas Speedway?

“Texas Motor Speedway is a bit different from Kansas Speedway in that it has two different ends. You have one end that’s very banked and has high speeds, and then you have a hard end where you have to get turned and get back on the gas. Texas Motor Speedway just has so much grip now. It’s quite a bit different, and the banking has changed a lot from the old track to the new track. I really like Texas and am looking forward to getting there. Our team is hungry to get back to Victory Lane, and I’m looking forward to debuting our Bass Pro Shops Flannel Fest paint scheme.”

Tyler Reddick and the No. 8 Clark Pipeline Services Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE at Texas Motor Speedway… Reddick has two previous NASCAR Cup Series starts at Texas Motor Speedway, recording a second-place finish in July 2020. The 25-year-old has competed in five NASCAR Xfinity Series events, posting consecutive second-place results in the fall of 2018 and spring of 2019. In addition, Reddick has six NASCAR Truck Series races under his belt at the Fort Worth track, earning four top-five finishes.

About Clark Pipeline Services… Clark Pipeline Services is a multi-million dollar company based in the heart of Eagleford Shale with over 10 years of experience in large and small diameter pipe with zero accidents. Clark Pipeline Services is a Civil Construction and Energy Construction Company dedicated to the service and safety of their clients. Clark Pipelines Services can provide superior quality, time savings, unmatched services and environment protection while completing successful projects.

TYLER REDDICK QUOTE:

What are your thoughts on Texas Motor Speedway?

“I’ve come close to winning at Texas Motor Speedway a lot in my career, even finishing second behind my teammate Austin Dillon last July, so I’m excited at having another shot there. Our No. 8 team is bringing extremely fast Chevrolet Camaros to the track right now and I feel like our first win is right around the corner. Last weekend in Charlotte at the Roval showed what our team is capable of and we are looking forward to showing that again in Texas on Sunday. The Clark Pipeline Services Chevrolet is going to have speed and we’ll see if I can finally get one of those cowboy hats.”

Myatt Snider and the No. 2 Crosley Furniture Chevrolet Camaro at Texas Motor Speedway… Snider has three career NASCAR Xfinity Series starts at Texas Motor Speedway. In the most recent Xfinity Series race at the Fort Worth intermediate track, Snider was in pursuit of a top-10 result before receiving contact from behind. The Charlotte, N.C. native has also competed in four NASCAR Truck Series races, posting a best finish of 12th in 2017.

About Crosley Brands… For over 30 years, Crosley Brands has been a leader in the nostalgic electronics category. From their beginning in the premium incentive industry, Crosley Brands developed their own exclusive product lines and built solid relationships with some of the most well-known catalogers and retailers in the business. Today, Crosley Brands is known for two brands – Crosley Radio and Crosley Furniture. At the front lines of the Vinyl Revolution, Crosley Radio seeks to bring new life to a classic medium, with its revolutionary line of turntables to its new series of high-fidelity units. Building on a legacy of entrepreneurship, Crosley Furniture delivers quality products at competitive prices, without sacrificing style. From the patio to the kitchen, bath, entryway and beyond, Crosley Furniture offers over 1,800 indoor and outdoor furniture items in a variety of categories and designs. For more information, please visit www.crosleybrands.com.

MYATT SNIDER QUOTE:

Texas Motor Speedway is an intermediate track that you’ve raced on a handful of times. What do you expect from Saturday?

“The good thing about Texas Motor Speedway is that I have raced there three times in the Xfinity Series and four times in the Truck Series. Sometimes just having laps under your belt makes you more comfortable on one day shows when we don’t have practice and qualifying. When my Richard Childress Racing team came to Texas earlier this season, our Chevrolet Camaro was extremely fast. We had put together a solid race to finish inside the top-10, but I received contact from behind on the backstretch and that ultimately ended our day early. Our Playoff run might be over prematurely, but this No. 2 team will continue to push forward to finish these final four races as strong as possible.”