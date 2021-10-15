Formula One unveils 2022 schedule

The 2022 Formula One schedule was revealed, featuring a record-breaking 23 Grand Prix events that will span from mid-March through mid-November. It is a schedule that will feature some new and familiar venues with one notable country absent for the upcoming F1 season.

For a second consecutive season, the Bahrain International Circuit will kick off a new season of Formula One competition with the Bahrain Grand Prix (March 20) while the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix at Yas Marina Circuit will remain as the final F1 event on the schedule (November 20).

New on the schedule is the Miami Grand Prix at Miami International Autodrome in Miami Gardens, Florida (May 8). The event will mark Formula One’s first of two visits to the United States of America with the United States Grand Prix at Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas, primed to return (October 23).

Familiar circuits that are set to return and host Formula One competition for the upcoming season includes Melbourne’s Albert Park Circuit for the Australian Grand Prix (April 10), Montreal’s Circuit Gilles Villeneuve for the Canadian Grand Prix (June 19), Marina Bay Street Circuit for the Singapore Grand Prix (October 2) and Suzuka International Racing Course for the Japanese Grand Prix (October 9). All circuits, which last hosted a Grand Prix event in 2019, were absent for the previous two seasons due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Other circuits that will host a Grand Prix event in 2022 include Jeddah Corniche Circuit for the second annual Saudi Arabian Grand Prix (March 27), Imola Circuit for the third annual Emilia Romagna Grand Prix (April 24) and Circuit Zandvoort for the Dutch Grand Prix (September 4), which will mark the second time the F1 competitors will be competing in the Netherlands since returning last September and for the first time since 1985.

The annual Russian Grand Prix (September 26) will take place at Sochi Autodrom for the ninth and final time before moving to Autodrom Igora Drive in St. Petersburg for the 2023 season.

Not included on the schedule for next season is the Chinese Grand Prix at Shanghai International Circuit amid the COVID-19 pandemic. China, which last hosted a Grand Prix event in 2019, will announce its plans for its return to the Formula One schedule and for the future at a later date.

The Portuguese Grand Prix and Turkish Grand Prix, which were featured on the schedule for the previous two seasons amid the pandemic, will also not be featured for the 2022 season. The inaugural Qatar Grand Prix at Losail International Circuit, which is scheduled to occur this season on November 21, will not be featured for 2022, but will become an annual Grand Prix event at an undetermined circuit, beginning in 2023 and on a 10-year contract.

A statement was made following the announcement of the 2021 Formula One schedule:

“The 2022 season follows an unprecedented two years for Formula 1 in which the COVID-19 pandemic resulted in revised calendar of 17 races in 2020 and 22 races in 2021 – a huge achievement given the international nature of the sport. It has been fantastic to welcome fans back to events this year, and we will continue to ensure this is done safely and in line with national guidelines. The pandemic has continued to present challenges to the 2021 season, but the entire sport has shown its ability to react and adapt to the challenges as they have arisen. While we hope the virus recedes further in the coming months for everyone around the world, we will continue to closely monitor the situation and work closely with the promoters and national authorities.”

The 2022 Formula One schedule comes as the competitors and teams prepare to embrace new technical regulations for the upcoming season involving new aerodynamics and bodywork to the F1 cars, power units, standardized components towards the gearbox and fuel system and a tyre increase from 13 to 18 inches.

“This season (2021) has been incredible so far with great battles on the track, large audiences tuning in and fans returning to the races after the impact of the pandemic,” Stefano Domenicali, President and CEO of Formula One, said. “We look forward to welcoming more fans back next season and hope 2022 feels more normal than the life we have all experienced in the past two years. We are very pleased with the interest in Formula 1 from places that want to host races and the growth of the sport and believe we have a fantastic calendar for 2022 with destinations like Miami joining famous and historic venues. The pandemic is still with us, and we will therefore continue to be vigilant and safe – to protect all our personnel and the communities we visit.”

“The impressive 2022 FIA Formula One Championship calendar is the result of the great work made by Formula 1, led by Stefano Domenicali and his team, in strong synergy with the FIA,” Jean Todt, President of FIA, added. “Over the past two years, F1 has shown remarkable resilience. This is clearly demonstrated by the continued growth of the sport despite the important challenges of the pandemic. The 23 Grands Prix in 2022 will be an exciting showcase for the all-new cars and I am looking forward to it.”

The full 2022 Formula One schedule is as follows:

1. March 20: Bahrain Grand Prix (Sakhir)

2. March 27: Saudi Arabian Grand Prix (Jeddah)

3. April 10: Australian Grand Prix (Melbourne)

4. April 24: Emilia Romagna Grand Prix (Imola)

5. May 8: Miami Grand Prix (Miami)

6. May 22: Spanish Grand Prix (Barcelona)

7. May 29: Monaco Grand Prix (Monaco)

8. June 12: Azerbaijan Grand Prix (Baku)

9. June 19: Canadian Grand Prix (Montreal)

10. July 3: British Grand Prix (Silverstone)

11. July 10: Austrian Grand Prix (Spielberg)

12. July 24: French Grand Prix (Le Castellet)

13. July 31: Hungarian Grand Prix (Budapest)

14. August 28: Belgian Grand Prix (Spa)

15. September 4: Dutch Grand Prix (Zandvoort)

16. September 11: Italian Grand Prix (Monza)

17. September 25: Russian Grand Prix (Sochi)

18. October 2: Singapore Grand Prix (Singapore)

19. October 9: Japanese Grand Prix (Suzuka)

20. October 23: United States Grand Prix (Austin)

21. October 30: Mexico City Grand Prix (Mexico City)

22. November 13: São Paulo Grand Prix (São Paulo)

23. November 20: Abu Dhabi Grand Prix (Abu Dhabi)

Also announced were the Formula 2 and Formula 3 schedules, which will run in conjunction with Formula One throughout the season from mid-March through mid-November. F2 is scheduled to compete in 14 rounds, beginning at Bahrain International Circuit (March 18-20) and ending at Abu Dhabi’s Yas Marina Circuit (November 18-20). F3 is scheduled to compete in nine rounds, beginning at Bahrain (March 18-20) and ending at Monza Circuit (September 9-11).

With the 2022 racing schedule set, the 2021 Formula One World Championship season is set to resume on October 24 at Circuit of the Americas for the United States Grand Prix in Austin, Texas.