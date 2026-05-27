2026 Niece Motorsports NCTS Race Preview: Nashville Superspeedway

NIECE MOTORSPORTS

NCTS RACE PREVIEW: NASHVILLE SUPERSPEEDWAY

Event: Allegiance 200 (150 laps / 199.5 miles)

Round: 11 of 25 (Regular Season)

Track: Nashville Superspeedway

Location: Lebanon, TN

Date & Time: Friday, May 29 | 8:00 PM ET

Tune-In: FOX Sports 1 | NASCAR Racing Network (NRN) | SiriusXM Ch. 90

Team Stats & Notes

Niece Motorsports Nashville Stats:

NCTS Starts: 16; Wins: 1 (Carson Hocevar, 2023) Top-Fives: 3; Top-10s: 6.

No. 4 TCS Bus Chevrolet Silverado RST

Driver: Stefan Parsons | Crew Chief: Mike Shiplett

Parsons Returns: Second-generation driver Stefan Parsons returns to Niece Motorsports this weekend driving the No. 4 Chevrolet Silverado. Parsons has competed in one prior race with the team (Phoenix, 2024) and has made five starts at Nashville Superspeedway across two series. It will be his first NCTS start of 2026.

Parsons’ Nashville Stats:

NOAPS Starts: 3; Best Finish: 15th (2022).

NCTS Starts: 2; Best Finish: 22nd (2022).

Shiplett’s Nashville Stats:

NCS Starts: 2; Best Finish: 26th (2022).

NOAPS Starts: 2; Best Finish: 22nd (2007).

NCTS Starts: 2; Best Finish: 22nd (2025).

On the Truck: Parsons’ No. 4 Chevrolet Silverado RST will race with support from TCS Bus, a company which specializes in charter bus and entertainer coach services.

Recapping Charlotte: Ricky Stenhouse Jr. and the J.F. Electric team had a roller coaster day in Charlotte, but made the most out of it and nabbed another top-10 finish. Stenhouse Jr. rolled off from the trunk of the field due to the qualifying metric system, but he quickly found a way forward. The No. 4 Silverado broke into the top-10 on several occasions, but received damage late in the race after contact on restarts. Stenhouse Jr.’s pit crew made damage repairs which kept him in the hunt, and the Cup Series veteran was able to rally back for a solid ninth-place result.

Roles Reversed: Parsons’ full-time role is spotting for Connor Zilisch and the No. 88 Trackhouse Racing team on Sundays. On Friday, however, Zilisch will serve as Parsons’ eyes in the sky as the spotter for the No. 4 team. It will be the young rookie’s first time spotting on an oval – but he has experience spotting on road courses.

Quoting Parsons: With Nashville being a concrete track, how does the racing compare to a typical intermediate track?

“Track position is definitely important at Nashville. It’s a little better since they’ve been laying resin down because we are able to move around a little bit, but you definitely want to make sure you can get your truck rotated. That’s going to be really important for when you are in traffic. The most important thing is firing off well in practice and qualifying and getting up to speed. I haven’t been in a truck since Phoenix last year, so I need to go out there and get a good starting spot. Hopefully we can pick them off from there and make our way to have a good finish for our No. 4 TCS Bus Chevrolet.”

Quoting Zilisch: On spotting for Parsons and the No. 4 team.

“It’s going to be a lot of fun experiencing something new. I’m glad that Stefan trusts me to do it. There’s a lot of guys who could probably do it better than me but it’s going to be cool to do that and learn what it’s like from a new perspective. I’ve spotted on road courses and at the Cup race at Indy but leading the charge at the truck race at Nashville is going to be different.”

What are the do’s and don’ts of being a good spotter?

“I think it’s a little easier as a driver to be a spotter than just having no experience at all. I know what a good spotter sounds like and as a driver what I want to hear. I think not being panicked and staying calm and feeding the information when I can without talking too much. I feel like I have a good understanding of what I need to do. I hope I’m able to relay the information that I need to throughout the good situations and the bad. Stefan is a really good dude and helps me a lot as a driver in the Cup Series with the notes that he takes.”

About Transportation Charter Services: Transportation Charter Services (TCS), headquartered in Orange County, California, has been a trusted leader in group passenger transportation since 1988.

With a modern fleet and an unwavering commitment to safety, cleanliness, and service excellence, TCS delivers premium motorcoach transportation paired with a first-class customer experience. The company proudly serves professional and collegiate sports teams, tour and travel clients, corporate organizations, high-profile special events, and elite clientele throughout Southern California, Western Canada, and Nashville’s entertainer coach market.

Combining decades of industry expertise with a forward-thinking approach to innovation and operational excellence, TCS continues to elevate the standard in luxury ground transportation. As part of a distinguished family of brands — including Royal Coach, serving San Jose, Las Vegas, and Phoenix, and Polynesian Adventure in Hawaii — TCS remains a premier provider known for exceptional service, reliability, and professionalism.

No. 42 Comprehensive Logistics Chevrolet Silverado RST

Driver: Tyler Reif | Crew Chief: Landon Polinski

Reif Returns: Tyler Reif will make his fifth start of the season behind the wheel of the No. 42 Silverado this weekend at Nashville Superspeedway. Reif’s best finish so far this season came in his last race at Watkins Glen International, where he finished in 14th-place.

Reif’s Nashville Stats:

Tyler Reif will make his first-career start in any series at Nashville on Friday.

Polinski’s Charlotte Stats:

Landon Polinski will call his first-career race as a crew chief at Nashville on Friday.

On the Truck: Reif’s No. 42 Chevrolet Silverado RST will race with support from Comprehensive Logistics. The company specializes in warehouse management logistics and has sponsored Niece Motorsports in several races this year.

Recapping Charlotte: Conner Jones and the Comprehensive Logistics team had some close calls throughout the race in Charlotte, but never gave up and earned a top-15 result. Jones started the time-shortened event in 22nd and was moving forward when he received damage on the right front of his truck in the opening stage. Jones nearly avoided a spinning truck on the backstretch, but picked up additional damage after getting slightly clipped on the right side. The No. 42 crew repaired his truck and made adjustments to tighten the handling up for the final run to the checkered. Jones crossed the line in 14th-place – marking his best finish of the year so far.

Owner Points Outlook: Jones’ 14th-place finish at Charlotte elevated the No. 42 team one position in the owner point standings – now up to 25th-place. The team is 15 points behind Niece Motorsports’ No. 44 team in 24th, and is four points ahead of Rackley W.A.R.’s No. 26 team in 26th. Entering Nashville, the team is 113 points below the Chase cutline.

Quoting Reif: The only concrete track that you’ve ever raced on is Bristol, so what have you been focusing on in terms of preparation for your first laps at Nashville?

“I’m trying to do everything in my power to study up on Nashville with my spotter, TJ Majors. Luckily, with TJ having connections in the Cup Series world, he has access to a lot of data from those races along with past truck races. We’ve already gone over a lot of that, and I’m sure we will go over it the night before the race. That stuff isn’t as good as practicing or seeing the track in real life, but it should be beneficial for me when we unload our Comprehensive Logistics Chevy. I’m excited for Friday night.”

About Comprehensive Logistics: Comprehensive Logistics (CLI) is a full-service inbound-to-manufacturing logistics partner specializing in high-volume, high-velocity, and highly complex operations, including warehouse management, value-added services, sequencing, transportation, and sub-assembly manufacturing. By integrating advanced technology, data-driven insights, and process engineering with experienced teams, CLI delivers high-precision, reliable logistics solutions tailored to evolving customer needs. For more information, please visit complog.com.

No. 44 Acceptance Insurance Chevrolet Silverado RST

Driver: Andres Perez de Lara | Crew Chief: Wally Rogers

Pérez de Lara’s Nashville Stats:

NCTS Starts: 1; Best Finish: 19th (2025).

Rogers’ Nashville Stats:

NOAPS Starts: 11; Poles: 1 (Randy LaJoie, 2003); Top-Fives: 2; Top-10s: 4; Best Finish: 4th (twice – 2001 & 2003).

NCTS Starts: 5; Top-10s: 2; Best Finish: 7th (2004).

On the Truck: Pérez de Lara’s No. 44 Chevrolet Silverado RST will race with support from Acceptance Insurance, who serves as the team’s anchor partner this season.

Recapping Charlotte: Andrés Pérez de Lara and the Acceptance Insurance team showcased resilience in Charlotte. Pérez de Lara had to start towards the rear of the field once qualifying was cancelled due to rain, but he navigated through the pack in the opening stage. The No. 44 truck had speed, and his pit crew gained him spots on multiple occasions. While running just outside the top-10 in the final stage, however, Pérez broke loose while running under another truck and went for a spin. Luckily, the truck did not sustain any damage, and Pérez was able to continue on in the race. He was credited with a 19th-place finish.

Driver Points Outlook: Pérez de Lara’s 19th-place finish at Charlotte dropped him two positions in the driver point standings. Now sitting in 17th-place overall, Pérez de Lara is eight points behind Grant Enfinger in 16th, and 21 points ahead of Dawson Sutton in 18th. The sophomore driver is 40 points below the Chase cutline heading into the 11th race of the season in Nashville.

Quoting Pérez de Lara: What characteristics separate this track from most others on the circuit?

“Nashville is smaller than a mile-and-a-half track, so there’s a lot more involved when it comes to how you have to approach the corners here. I think the fact that this place is concrete makes it trickier than what we’re used to. There’s a track in Mexico called Aguascalientes that is exactly the same. It feels very similar, and I’ve won there before in the NASCAR Mexico Series, so that gives me confidence. Last year, we didn’t have a great race here, but I feel like if we have a good handling Acceptance Insurance Chevy this weekend, we can put together a good race. Pit stops are going to be important here, and our pit crew is really good, so I’m looking forward to it.”

About Acceptance Insurance: Acceptance Insurance is a proud member of Confie, the largest personal lines agency in the U.S. We believe in investing in the communities we serve by offering affordable insurance solutions so our customers can have peace of mind. Our agents and team members uphold our values, which include promoting excellence, responsibility and caring.

Acceptance has been in business for over 50 years. We have over 700 agents in over 288 neighborhood locations ready to give you the service, respect and savings you deserve. We come to you so you can find the solutions you need, regardless of your background and driving record. We offer easy solutions to meet your unique needs.

No. 45 Use Your Melon Tennessee Chevrolet Silverado RST

Driver: Ross Chastain | Crew Chief: Phil Gould

Chastain’s Nashville Stats:

NCS Starts: 5; Wins: 1 (2023); Poles: 1 (2023); Top-Fives: 3; Top-10s: 3.

NOAPS Starts: 2; Top-Fives: 1; Top-10s: 1; Best Finish: 5th (2025).

NCTS Starts: 1; Best Finish: 21st (2021).

Gould’s Nashville Stats:

NCTS Starts: 5; Wins: 1 (2023); Top-Fives: 2; Top-10s: 3.

On the Truck: Chastain’s No. 45 Chevrolet Silverado RST will race with support from the Tennessee Highway Safety Office and the Use Your Melon campaign, which encourages fans to drive sober every time they get behind the wheel.

Recapping Charlotte: Ross Chastain and the Protect Your Melon team contended for the race win in Charlotte, but unfortunately were not able to finish. Chastain started mid-pack, but it did not take him long to find the leaders. Noting a tight-handling truck, the team made adjustments to free Chastain up in the second stage where he moved up to third. After contact from another competitor on the backstretch, Chastain’s right front tire deflated and prompted him to lose track position in the final stage. Through strategy, the No. 45 made it back into the top-five once again, but the battery became disconnected in the closing laps of the race. With too little time to change it out, the team was done for the day in 29th-place.

Owner Points Outlook: Charlotte dropped the No. 45 team two positions in the owner point standings. Ahead of Nashville, the team is seeded in eighth-place overall. They are three points behind Front Row Motorsports’ No. 38 team in seventh, and 23 points ahead of Spire Motorsports’ No. 77 team in ninth. The team currently has a 30-point gap above the Chase cutline.

Quoting Chastain: Nashville is a track that you haven’t raced a truck at in a while, and the traction compound has changed since then. How big of a difference does that make?

“This weekend will be my first time back there in a while in the truck, so I’ll be going off what Phil Gould has done there in the past. I’ve never driven for him there before, so I’ll be curious to find out how his truck drives. Nashville is a flat track that feels like it’s a mile-and-a-half, but we’re slowing down for the corners a lot. We’re off the gas way more than a bigger track, then it’s important for us to get back on the gas and get the truck pointed. I don’t really know what to expect, but I’ll learn a lot more as I run throughout the weekend.”

About the Tennessee Highway Safety Office: The Tennessee Highway Safety Office (THSO) is a division of the Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security advocating for traffic safety. The THSO works in tandem with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) to implement statewide programs addressing occupant protection, impaired driving, speed enforcement, pedestrian and bicycle safety, and crash data collection and analysis. Programs administered by the THSO are 100 percent federally funded. The THSO’s mission is to effectively develop, implement, and evaluate these programs. To learn more, please visit www.tntrafficsafety.org.

About Niece Motorsports: Niece Motorsports is a professional auto racing team that has competed in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series since 2016. The team is owned by Josh Morris of DQS Solutions and Staffing and the Fowler Family of J.F. Electric and Utilitra, and was founded by United States Marine Corps Veteran Al Niece. At its 80,000 sq. ft. headquarters in Salisbury, NC, Niece Motorsports is a full-service race vehicle build shop as well as a customizable fabrication shop for any manufacturing needs.

Follow the Team: To keep up to date with the latest team news, visit niecemotorsports.com or connect on Facebook and Instagram (@NieceMotorsports) as well as X (@NieceMotorsport).