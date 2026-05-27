JR Motorsports — NOAPS Nashville Superspeedway Preview

JR Motorsports O’Reilly Auto Parts Team Preview

TRACK – Nashville Superspeedway (1.33-mile tri-oval)

NOAPS RACE – Sports Illustrated Resorts 250 (188 laps / 250.04 miles)

TUNE IN – CW, PRN, SiriusXM Channel 90 at 7:30 p.m. (ET)

Carson Kvapil

No. 1 – Jarrett Chevrolet

Kvapil 2026 NOAPS Stats

Starts: 15

Wins: 0

Top 5s: 4

Top 10s: 7

Laps Led: 51

Avg. Finish: 14.3

Points: 8th

Carson Kvapil will make his third start at Nashville Superspeedway this weekend in the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series. In his 2025 start at Nashville, he finished in the ninth position.

In 30 career starts on tracks that measure 1-2 miles in length, Kvapil has recorded seven top-fives and 12 top-10s.

Through 15 races in the NOAPS season, Kvapil sits eighth in the championship standings.

Jarrett, an industry leading third-party logistics provider, returns as a primary partner this weekend, for the first time on the No. 1 Chevrolet this season.

Carson Kvapil

“This No. 1 Jarrett team is ready for this weekend in Nashville. We have had great speed all year long on these kinds of tracks and the concrete surface really fits my driving style. Rodney (Childers, crew chief) and everyone on this Jarrett team have been working hard all week to give us a car that I know will be capable of running up front and contending for the win on Saturday.”

Justin Allgaier

No. 7 TradeMark Nitrogen / BRANDT Professional Agriculture Chevrolet

Allgaier 2026 NOAPS Stats

Starts: 15

Wins: 3

Top 5s: 10

Top 10s: 12

Laps Led: 372

Avg. Finish: 8.4

Points: 1st

Justin Allgaier heads to Nashville as the most recent NOAPS winner in “The Music City,” taking the checkered flag in dominating fashion in this event last year, sweeping both stages and leading for 101 of 188 laps.

Overall, Allgaier is a two-time winner in Nashville, scoring the win in 2022 to accompany last season’s triumph.

In 11 NOAPS starts at the concrete oval, Allgaier has amassed six top-fives and seven top-10s in addition to the two wins.

Heading into Nashville, Allgaier currently leads the NOAPS in wins (three), top-fives (10) and top-10s (12).

Justin Allgaier

“Nashville is such a fun track to race on. Since it made its return to the schedule, I feel like we have unloaded with a chance at the win each time we’ve hit the track. Hopefully that will be the case again this weekend with our co-branded TradeMark Nitrogen / BRANDT Professional Agriculture Chevrolet. I know that this group is ready for a bounce-back after last week and we just need to go out there and execute like we know we can.”

Sammy Smith

No. 8 Pilot Chevrolet

Smith 2026 NOAPS Stats

Starts: 15

Wins: 0

Top 5s: 5

Top 10s: 8

Laps Led: 17

Avg. Finish: 10.3

Points: 7th

Sammy Smith has three starts at Nashville with the NOAPS with a best finish of 10th coming in this event last season.

In 57 starts on tracks measuring 1-2 miles, Smith has tallied two wins, nine top-fives, 27 top-10s and led 176 laps.

Smith currently sits seventh in the championship standings, only 13 points from sixth.

Pilot will share the TV panel this Saturday with Christenson Transportation, a local company based in Lebanon, TN and servicing all 48 contiguous states. Christenson is a premier family-owned truckload carrier with over 35 years of experience, specializing in full truckload hauling of high-value, time-sensitive freight.

Sammy Smith

“We had a fast No. 8 Pilot Chevrolet last year at Nashville and really the whole JRM team was fast. All five cars finishing in the top-10, along with a win is impressive so I have no doubt this No. 8 team will bring another fast car capable of getting the job done. We have an off-week next weekend so I’m looking forward to Nashville, finishing strong and heading into an off-week on a positive note.”

Kyle Larson

No. 88 HENDRICKCARS.COM Chevrolet

Larson 2026 NOAPS Stats

Starts: 4

Wins: 2

Top 5s: 4

Top 10s: 4

Laps Led: 477

Avg. Finish: 2.0

Points: N/A

Kyle Larson returns to JRM competition this weekend at Nashville behind the wheel of the No. 88 HENDRICKCARS.COM Chevrolet.

In four NASCAR O’Reilly Series starts this season for JRM, Larson has recorded two wins, four top-fives and led 477 laps.

Saturday’s race will mark Larson’s first NASCAR O’Reilly Series start at Nashville.

In five NASCAR Cup Series starts at Nashville, Larson has earned one win, three top-fives and led 329 laps.

Kyle Larson

“Nashville is a really challenging track because of how slick the concrete surface gets and how much tire management comes into play over a long run. It’s important to keep up with the balance as the track changes throughout the race and make sure you don’t lose rear grip over a run. I’m looking forward to working with Mardy (Lindley, crew chief) and all the guys on the No. 88 team again this weekend. Hopefully we can unload with good speed, keep making our HENDRICKCARS.COM Chevrolet better throughout the day, and put ourselves in position to contend at the end.”

JRM Team Updates

JR Motorsports at Nashville Superspeedway: JR Motorsports has competed at Nashville Superspeedway a combined 40 times in the NOAPS. In those starts at the 1.33-mile tri-oval, the organization has recorded three wins, 14 top-fives and 24 top-10s. The average finish is 10.8.

Souvenir Rig: JRM drivers Carson Kvapil, Justin Allgaier, Sammy Smith and Rajah Caruth will be signing autographs at the JR Motorsports / HMS WB + AB souvenir rig on Saturday, May 30 from 3:45 p.m. to 4:15 p.m. CT.