Alfredo and Speedy Cash Return to Kansas Speedway

Alfredo Looks to Rebound After Fire in Texas

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (October 19, 2021) – Speedy Cash will return with Anthony Alfredo this weekend at the Kansas Speedway. After a good run was cut prematurely short at Texas, the No. 38 team is looking to rebound this Sunday afternoon.

“It was great seeing all the Speedy Cash folks in Texas last weekend. We had a big Texas-sized steak dinner on Saturday night and we were excited for Sunday. It was just a shame that our race was cut short,” Alfredo said.

The Speedy Cash Ford Mustang driver was poised for a good finish, but a late-race wreck caused a fire. Fire is one of the most dangerous hazards while racing.

“I’m thankful to have been able to get out unharmed. It’s credit to all the safety and innovation,” continued Alfredo. “I have had a car on fire before. I knew to stay calm, but also move quickly. I had the composure to get everything off and get out of the car. It may have seemed to take a little bit, but I was in control of the situation.”

Now Alfredo looks forward to Kansas.

“We have been getting better at intermediate tracks, and I know we can put up a good finish at Kansas. We had a top-25 finish there back in May, and was on the verge of breaking into the top-15. We had a great car then and hopefully it will be speedy on Sunday.’

The race will be televised live on NBCSN at 3:00 p.m. ET.

