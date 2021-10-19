McDowell Heads to Kansas with Eyes Set on Top-10 Run

Love’s Travel Stops and Speedco Continue Support of No. 34 Program

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (October 19, 2021) – Michael McDowell and the NASCAR Cup Series are heading back to Kansas Speedway this weekend for their second and final appearance of the 2021 season.

McDowell brought home a respectable 13th-place run at Kansas earlier this year and now has his eyes set on capturing a new team and personal-best at the mile-and-a-half speedway by earning a Top-10 finish in his No. 34 Love’s Travel Stops / Speedco Ford Mustang.

“Kansas was really good to us in the spring,” explained McDowell. “Our mile-and-a-half program is something that we’ve been trying to make improvements on and I definitely feel like we’re trending in the right direction.”

Throughout his career, McDowell has recorded six Top-20 as well as two Top-15 finishes at Kansas Speedway and looks to break into the Top-10 category this Sunday.

“This past weekend at Texas, another mile-and-a-half race track, our No. 34 Love’s Travel Stops / Speedco Ford Mustang was pretty fast, which is something that our entire team is really proud of because it’s proof that what we’re trying is working,” said McDowell. “Unfortunately, the finish didn’t necessarily show for it as we seemed to be in the wrong place at the wrong time during most of the on-track incidences on Sunday, which left us with a 17th-place finish.”

McDowell continued by saying, “we definitely felt like we had a Top-10 race car at Texas, which makes me extremely excited about Kansas, because if we can bring that same type of speed this weekend, I’m confident that we can deliver a Top-10 result for our friends at Love’s Travel Stops and Speedco.”

The NASCAR Cup Series race from Kansas Speedway will air live this Sunday at 3 p.m. ET on NBCSN.

ABOUT LOVE’S TRAVEL STOPS

Love’s Travel Stops is the nation’s leading travel stop network with more than 560 locations in 41 states. Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Oklahoma City, the company remains family-owned and operated and employs more than 33,000 people. Love’s provides professional truck drivers and motorists with 24-hour access to clean and safe places to purchase gasoline, diesel fuel, fresh coffee, restaurant offerings and more. Love’s has over 415 truck service centers, which include Speedco and Love’s Truck Care. Love’s and Speedco combined is the largest oil change, preventive maintenance and total truck care nationwide network with over 1,500 maintenance bays and 1,200 emergency roadside vehicles. Love’s is committed to providing customers with “Clean Places, Friendly Faces” at every stop. To learn more, visit loves.com or follow the company on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn or Twitter.

ABOUT FRONT ROW MOTORSPORTS

Front Row Motorsports (FRM) is a winning organization in the NASCAR Cup and Camping World Truck Series and the 2021 Daytona 500 champions. The team was founded in 2004 and is owned by successful entrepreneur, Bob Jenkins. FRM fields the No. 34 and the No. 38 NASCAR Cup Series teams along with the No. 38 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series team– from its Mooresville, N.C. headquarters. Visit teamfrm.com and follow FRM on social media: Twitter at @Team_FRM, Instagram at @team_frm and Facebook at facebook.com/FrontRowMotorsports.