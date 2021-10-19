South Boston Speedway to host 410 sprint cars for first time ever during April 2022 Sentara Healthcare American Sprint Car Weekend

By Joe Chandler

Director, Public Relations

South Boston Speedway

SOUTH BOSTON, Va. (Oct. 19, 2021) — The fastest and most powerful cars to ever race at South Boston Speedway and a new speedway partner will be featured in a new two-night event in April 2022 as part of the track’s 65th anniversary season.

For the first time in South Boston Speedway’s history, sleek 1,600-pound, near-900-horsepower open-wheel 410-winged sprint cars will hit the .4-mile oval during the Sentara Healthcare American Sprint Car Weekend on April 29-30, 2022.

Full shows for the 410-winged sprint cars will be featured both nights including heat races, a B-Main and feature races.

The Sentara Healthcare American Sprint Car Weekend was unveiled to race fans attending last Saturday night’s season-ending CARS Tour event at South Boston Speedway with a demonstration of the powerful 410-winged sprint cars by visiting drivers from the Must See Racing Xtreme Sprint Car Series.

“We are very excited to host 410-winged sprint cars for the first time ever here at South Boston Speedway,” said Incoming South Boston Speedway General Manager Chase Brashears. “We couldn’t think of a better time to showcase this event than the speedway’s 65th anniversary season. Race fans from throughout the region will not want to miss seeing these insanely fast, near-900-horsepower machines compete here at South Boston Speedway.”

Along with the first-ever event for 410-winged sprint cars, South Boston Speedway welcomes a new partner, Sentara Healthcare.

“We are really excited to bring this to Halifax County,” said Samantha Thompson, Practice Manager of Sentara Southern Virginia Orthopedics and Sentara Halifax General Surgery. “South Boston Speedway is so important to us, and we want to promote it and do as much as we can for the community.”

Thompson says she is excited about Sentara Healthcare’s first-time partnership with South Boston Speedway and first involvement in auto racing.

“I can’t explain how excited we are to do it,” Thompson remarked with a big smile. “This is a first-time event here and we’re looking forward to it.”

South Boston Speedway Director of Marketing Carly Brashears said having Sentara Healthcare as a new partner is big for the speedway.

“We are excited to welcome Sentara Healthcare to the South Boston Speedway family,” said Carly Brashears. “Sentara’s local medical center, Halifax Regional Hospital in South Boston, Virginia, is a great asset to our community and we are excited about our new partnership with them.”

The fastest unofficial lap ever turned at South Boston Speedway, 13.5 seconds, was recorded during Saturday’s demonstration run of the 410-winged sprint cars by Nolan Allison of Greensboro, North Carolina and Anthony Linkenhoker of Louisa, Virginia, with Allison hitting the mark. Both drivers predict lap times will be faster when the competitors visit South Boston Speedway next April and get their cars dialed in for the track.

“The speeds at this track will be extremely fast,” Allison remarked. “I think with the corner speed, the banking and how wide the track is, you’re just not going to touch the brakes. Last weekend we were probably running around 150 mph or so at times at Montgomery, Alabama. I think we will be pushing that, if not more, here at South Boston Speedway because the corners are so fast. I’m very excited about competing here.”

Like Allison, Linkenhoker is excited about racing at South Boston Speedway.

“I can’t wait,” Linkenhoker remarked. “This is an absolutely beautiful facility, and the track is great. The track is extremely smooth and that builds confidence in the car.

“Must See Racing has the top names in the sport,” Linkenhoker pointed out. “You’re racing with the best of the best. It’s going to be a great show.”

All four of South Boston Speedway’s regular racing divisions, the NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series Late Model Stock Car Division, the Limited Sportsman Division, the Budweiser Pure Stock Division, and the Budweiser Hornets Division will be in action during the April 29-30 weekend. In addition, fans will see the competitors of the Southern Ground Pounders Vintage Racing Club in action.

The first race of the night on Friday night, April 29 will get the green flag at 8 p.m. The opening night’s racing action will feature a full show for the 410-winged sprint cars along with races for South Boston Speedway’s Limited Sportsman, Budweiser Pure Stock and Budweiser Hornets Division competitors.

Action will start at 7 p.m. on Saturday night, April 30 with fans seeing another full show for the 410-winged sprint cars. South Boston Speedway’s NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series Late Model Stock Car Division drivers and teams will also be featured that night. The competitors of the Southern Ground Pounders Vintage Racing Club will also be on hand, making the first of their two scheduled appearances for the 2022 season.

Ticket information and additional details for the event will be announced at a later date.

The latest news and information about South Boston Speedway can be found on the South Boston Speedway website, southbostonspeedway.com, and through the speedway’s social media channels.

Information about the Must See Racing Xtreme Sprint Car Series can be found on the series’ website mustseeracing.com.