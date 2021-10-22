Jordan Anderson Racing NASCAR Xfinity Series Race Overview-

Kansas Speedway; October 23, 2021

Track: Kansas Speedway– Tri- Oval (1.5-Miles)

Race: Kansas Lottery 300; 200 Laps– 45/45/110; 300 Miles

Date/Broadcast: Saturday; October 23, 2021 3:00 PM ET

TV: NBC and the NBC Sports App

Radio: Motor Racing Network (MRN) – Check Local Listings, and SiriusXM NASCAR Channel 90

Social Media: Jordan Anderson Racing; Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter

Jordan Anderson– No. 31 Bommarito Automotive Group

Chevrolet Camaro SS Preview- Kansas Speedway

News and Notes:

– Starting Position; 30-year-old Team Owner/ Driver Jordan Anderson of Forest Acres, S.C., will start the Kansas Lottery 300 from the 27th position at Kansas Speedway on Saturday afternoon. Due to no practice or qualifying the starting lineup was calculated by the competition-based performance metrics system; fastest lap in the previous race 15 percent, driver finish from previous race 25 percent, owner points 25 percent, and driver points 35 percent.

– Kansas Speedway Stats; The Kansas Lottery 300 will mark Anderson’s sixth NASCAR Xfinity Series (NSX) start of the 2021 season, and first NXS start at the Kansas Speedway. Since 2015, Anderson has competed annually in the NASCAR Camping World Series (NCWTS) race at Kansas Speedway. In nine starts at the 1.5-mile Tri-Oval Anderson holds an average finish of 23.22 with a best finish of 13th coming in 2013.

Featured Partners

-Bommarito Automotive Group; A primary supporter of Jordan Anderson Racing, Bommarito Automotive Group is celebrating 50 years in the St. Louis marketplace, the Bommarito Automotive Group currently operates 20 automotive franchises throughout every St. Louis neighborhood led by president John Bommarito and the over 900 dedicated team members. Bommarito is recognized by the St. Louis Business Journal as Missouri’s No. 1 selling automotive group and is currently ranked 52nd in the nation. What once started as a vision to have one Bommarito vehicle in every driveway, is today a reality thanks to the ‘Where Price Sells Cars” mission.

For more information on the Bommarito Automotive Group, visit them online at Bommarito.com, and follow their social channels on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

– Chassis; JAR will bring Chassis No. 105 for Anderson to compete with in Saturday’s Kansas Lottery 300 at Kansas Speedway. Chassis No. 105 would last compete for JAR at the Richmond Raceway in the Go Bowling 250 with Josh Berry driving the No. 31 Chevrolet Camaro SS to a 24th place finish. Prior to Richmond, Berry would steer No. 105 to a Top-Ten finish at Pocono Raceway in his second start with JAR. In No. 105’s debut for JAR at Texas Motor Speedway in June team owner Jordan Anderson would experience clutch issues at the start and would come home with 34th place finish.

About Jordan Anderson Racing

Jordan Anderson Racing (JAR) is a NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) team, and NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (NCWTS) team, owned by owner/driver Jordan Anderson. Established in 2018, JAR has competed full-time in the last three NCWTS seasons claiming back-to-back runner-up finishes in the 2020 & 2021 season opening NextEra 250 at Daytona International Speedway. JAR fields a full-time entry in the NXS Series; the No. 31 Chevrolet Camaro SS driven by Jordan Anderson, Tyler Reddick, Josh Berry, Kaz Grala, Sage Karam, Erik Jones, Austin & Ty Dillon. JAR also fields the No. 3 Chevrolet Silverado for select drivers in the NCWTS.