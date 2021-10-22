RCR Event Preview – Kansas Speedway

Richard Childress Racing at Kansas Speedway… In 91 NASCAR Cup Series starts at Kansas Speedway, Richard Childress Racing has one win with Kevin Harvick (2013), five top-five, and 25 top-10 finishes. Earlier this season in May 2021, both Austin Dillon and Tyler Reddick picked up top-10 results. The Welcome, N.C. organization has also notched one victory (Harvick in 2006), 16 top-five, and 26 top-10 finishes in a total of 51 starts in the NASCAR Xfinity Series.

Catch the Action… The NASCAR Xfinity Series’ Kansas Lottery 300 at Kansas Speedway will be televised live Saturday, October 23, beginning at 3 p.m. ET on NBC and will be broadcast live on the Motor Radio Network and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90.

The NASCAR Cup Series’ Hollywood Casino 400 at Kansas Speedway will be televised live Sunday, October 24, beginning at 3 p.m. ET on NBCSN and will be broadcast live on the Motor Radio Network and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90.



Austin Dillon and the No. 3 Get Bioethanol Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE at Kansas Speedway… Dillon made his career-first start in the NASCAR Cup Series at Kansas Speedway in 2011 and has made a total of 16 NASCAR Cup Series starts at the 1.5-mile track, earning his best finish of sixth in May and October 2016. He has also made five NASCAR Xfinity Series starts at the track, earning one pole award (2013) and a best finish of second (2012). In three NASCAR Truck Series races, Dillon has earned one pole award (2011) and a best finish of fourth (2014).

Delivering Performance On the Track and For the Planet… Dillon will race the Get Bioethanol Chevy in Kansas, showcasing the performance benefits of racing with earth kind and engine smart bioethanol blended fuel, Sunoco Green E15. Whether it’s delivering cleaner and cooler high octane on the racetrack or on your drive to the grocery store, plant-based bioethanol makes a lasting positive impact on our planet. Learn more about what fueling up with bioethanol means for your engine and your environment at getbioethanol.com.

AUSTIN DILLON QUOTE:

How is Kansas unique compared to some of the other 1.5-mile tracks?

“Kansas Speedway has done a really good job with their banking. There’s a line right up by the fence that has a little extra grip. There’s an angle up there that I don’t think many tracks have figured out yet, but Kansas got it right. You can run from top to bottom there. The bottom groove is the preferred groove at the beginning, but it becomes too tight to try and run around there in turns one and two sometimes depending on what the balance of your race car is. I’ve enjoyed that track a lot ever since they repaved it. I wish every track could do as good as a job as Kansas has with repaves.”

Tyler Reddick and the No. 8 Cat Dealer Tech Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE at Kansas Speedway… Reddick has four NASCAR Cup Series starts at Kansas Speedway, earning two top-10 results. The Corning, California native’s best finish at the 1.5-mile track came earlier this season, when the No. 8 Chevrolet finished in the seventh position. In addition, Reddick has three NASCAR Xfinity Series starts at the Kansas City oval, starting and finishing inside the top 10 in all three events.

Checking the Stats… Reddick has the fifth best average finish (13.5) at Kansas Speedway among active drivers. The 25-year-old also has finished inside the top-10 in the last five races on 1.5-mile tracks.

About Caterpillar… Since 1925, Caterpillar Inc. has been helping our customers build a better world – making sustainable progress possible and driving positive change on every continent. With 2020 sales and revenues of $41.7 billion, Caterpillar Inc. is the world’s leading manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. Services offered throughout the product life cycle, cutting-edge technology and decades of product expertise set Caterpillar apart, providing exceptional value to help our customers succeed. The company principally operates through three primary segments – Construction Industries, Resource Industries and Energy & Transportation – and provides financing and related services through its Financial Products segment.

Become a Cat Dealer Technician… It’s more than a job; it’s a living. Cat dealers around the world employ amazing teams of skilled technicians. Every day is a new challenge as they work on everything from equipment that builds our roads and communities to engines that power marine vessels to generators big enough to power a hospital. Set your sights on our wide range of high demand, hands-on, high-tech careers. For more information on how you can become a Cat dealer tech, visit caterpillar.com/dealertech.

TYLER REDDICK QUOTE:

When it comes to a track like Kansas Speedway where you may be able to run the fence, do you go in with a higher sense of confidence? Or what are the keys to success at Kansas?

“I want to say I do, but it can be tough since that’s not the only way to be successful at Kansas Speedway. When I’m on the fence when the tires get warmer and we are on a longer run, the top can be a tool to help me with long run speed. I feel like when I’ve come in years past, I have almost put too much into it. My first race last year I tried to run it too much and tried to make our car the fastest car on the track when really I didn’t need to be at that time. Then, the second race we had there, my team did a really good job of making our car run well all across the racetrack, but I felt like I had to run the top and got us into a hole. So, running the top at Kansas is a lot of fun and we can get speed doing it, but it’s important to be versatile and be smart throughout the whole race. But when I think about Kansas, I also think about execution getting to pit road, being fast in and out of the box, executing the green flag stops we’re going to have throughout the stages, and managing restarts. We just need to be smart and manage other parts of the race to make sure it doesn’t get away from us. We have a good starting spot with our No. 8 Cat Dealer Tech Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE, so the goal is to build on that and race smart all day long.”

Myatt Snider and the No. 2 Louisiana Hot Sauce/Hy-Vee Chevrolet Camaro at Kansas Speedway… Snider has two career NASCAR Xfinity Series starts at Kansas Speedway, both coming in 2020 behind the wheel of the No. 93 Chevrolet. In addition, the 26-year-old has also competed in one NASCAR Truck Series event and one ARCA Menards Series race at the 1.5-mile speedway.

About Summit Hill Foods… Summit Hill Foods is a fourth-generation, family-owned food company headquartered in Rome, Georgia. Founded in 1941, the company’s core strength is the development and manufacture of ingredient systems used to deliver texture and superior flavor. Summit Hill Foods is an ingredient supplier to food service manufacturers and restaurants. The company also markets nationally distributed brands including Better Than Bouillon®, Louisiana Brand Hot Sauce™, Southeastern Mills®, Shore Lunch® and Better Than Gravy®. Southeastern Mills operates six manufacturing facilities located in Rome, Georgia; New Iberia, Louisiana; and Salt Lake City, Utah. To learn more, visit www.SHFoods.com.

MYATT SNIDER QUOTE:

What are your thoughts heading into Kansas Speedway?

“I’m excited about heading to Kansas Speedway this weekend. RCR had a good run there last year, which gives our team confidence going into Saturday’s race. The track has a lot of speed which should play to the strengths of our No. 2 Chevrolet. The car is going to look good with the red and yellow flames of Louisiana Hot Sauce and Hy-Vee on board, so I’m glad we are going out on the 1.5-mile tracks with a nice paint scheme. I’m looking to have fun, rip the fence and hopefully when the checkered flag waves, our Camaro is coming home with a solid finish.”