The Cracker Barrel 400 at Nashville Superspeedway Outlook and Picks

The NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) heads to Nashville Superspeedway for the Cracker Barrel 400 on Sunday, May 31, at 7 p.m. ET on Prime Video.
Last season, Chase Briscoe captured the pole with a lap of 164.395 mph (29.125 secs.), and Ryan Blaney combined a dominant performance and pit strategy to win the fifth annual running of the Cracker Barrel 400 on Sunday, June 1.
Track & Race Information for the Cracker Barrel 400
Race Purse: $11,233,037
Track Size/Type: 1.33 Mile Concrete Paved D-Shaped Oval
Banking/Turns: 14 degrees
Banking/Frontstretch: 9 degrees
Banking/Backstretch: 6 degrees
Length and Race Stages for the Cracker Barrel 400
Race Length: 300 laps / 399 miles
Stage 1 Length: 90 laps
Stage 2 Length: 95 laps (End on Lap 185)
Final Stage Length: 115 laps (Ends on Lap 300)
Who and what should you look out for at Nashville Superspeedway?
From 2021-2025, five different drivers have won the five NCS races at Nashville. Kyle Larson won the inaugural race on June 20, 2021; Chase Elliott won on June 26, 2022; Ross Chastain won on June 25, 2023; Joey Logano won on June 30, 2024; and Ryan Blaney won on June 30, 2025.
Kyle Larson leads all active drivers in average finish with a 5.2 in five starts, and Denny Hamlin leads the NCS in laps led with 344 laps led in five starts.
|Rank
|Active Drivers
|Average Finish
|Races
|1
|Kyle Larson
|5.2
|5
|2
|Zane Smith
|7.5
|2
|3
|Joey Logano
|8.6
|5
|4
|Carson Hocevar
|9
|2
|5
|Denny Hamlin
|9
|5
|6
|Ross Chastain
|10.4
|5
|7
|Bubba Wallace
|12
|5
|8
|William Byron
|13.6
|5
|9
|Christopher Bell
|14
|5
|10
|Daniel Suárez
|14.4
|5
The Driver Picks for the Cracker Barrel 400 at Nashville Superspeedway
- Denny Hamlin has two poles, two top fives, three top 10s, and an average finish of 9.200.
- Tyler Reddick has one top five, two top 10s, and an average finish of 15.800.
- Kyle Larson has one win, three top fives, five top 10s, and a series-best average finish of 5.200.
- Joey Logano has one win, two top fives, four top 10s, and an average finish of 8.600.
- Ryan Blaney has one win, two top fives, three top 10s, and an average finish of 16.800.