Home Featured Stories The Cracker Barrel 400 at Nashville Superspeedway Outlook and Picks

The Cracker Barrel 400 at Nashville Superspeedway Outlook and Picks

By
SM Staff
-
Photo by Simon Scoggins for SpeedwayMedia.com

The NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) heads to Nashville Superspeedway for the Cracker Barrel 400 on Sunday, May 31, at 7 p.m. ET on Prime Video.

Last season, Chase Briscoe captured the pole with a lap of 164.395 mph (29.125 secs.), and Ryan Blaney combined a dominant performance and pit strategy to win the fifth annual running of the Cracker Barrel 400 on Sunday, June 1.

Track & Race Information for the Cracker Barrel 400

Race Purse: $11,233,037
Track Size/Type: 1.33 Mile Concrete Paved D-Shaped Oval
Banking/Turns: 14 degrees
Banking/Frontstretch: 9 degrees
Banking/Backstretch: 6 degrees

Length and Race Stages for the Cracker Barrel 400

Race Length: 300 laps / 399 miles
Stage 1 Length: 90 laps
Stage 2 Length: 95 laps (End on Lap 185)
Final Stage Length: 115 laps (Ends on Lap 300)

Who and what should you look out for at Nashville Superspeedway?

From 2021-2025, five different drivers have won the five NCS races at Nashville. Kyle Larson won the inaugural race on June 20, 2021; Chase Elliott won on June 26, 2022; Ross Chastain won on June 25, 2023; Joey Logano won on June 30, 2024; and Ryan Blaney won on June 30, 2025.

Kyle Larson leads all active drivers in average finish with a 5.2 in five starts, and Denny Hamlin leads the NCS in laps led with 344 laps led in five starts.

RankActive DriversAverage FinishRaces
1Kyle Larson5.25
2Zane Smith7.52
3Joey Logano8.65
4Carson Hocevar92
5Denny Hamlin95
6Ross Chastain10.45
7Bubba Wallace125
8William Byron13.65
9Christopher Bell145
10Daniel Suárez14.45

The Driver Picks for the Cracker Barrel 400 at Nashville Superspeedway

  • Denny Hamlin has two poles, two top fives, three top 10s, and an average finish of 9.200.
  • Tyler Reddick has one top five, two top 10s, and an average finish of 15.800.
  • Kyle Larson has one win, three top fives, five top 10s, and a series-best average finish of 5.200.
  • Joey Logano has one win, two top fives, four top 10s, and an average finish of 8.600.
  • Ryan Blaney has one win, two top fives, three top 10s, and an average finish of 16.800.

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