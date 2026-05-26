The Cracker Barrel 400 at Nashville Superspeedway Outlook and Picks

The NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) heads to Nashville Superspeedway for the Cracker Barrel 400 on Sunday, May 31, at 7 p.m. ET on Prime Video.

Last season, Chase Briscoe captured the pole with a lap of 164.395 mph (29.125 secs.), and Ryan Blaney combined a dominant performance and pit strategy to win the fifth annual running of the Cracker Barrel 400 on Sunday, June 1.

Track & Race Information for the Cracker Barrel 400

Race Purse: $11,233,037

Track Size/Type: 1.33 Mile Concrete Paved D-Shaped Oval

Banking/Turns: 14 degrees

Banking/Frontstretch: 9 degrees

Banking/Backstretch: 6 degrees

Length and Race Stages for the Cracker Barrel 400

Race Length: 300 laps / 399 miles

Stage 1 Length: 90 laps

Stage 2 Length: 95 laps (End on Lap 185)

Final Stage Length: 115 laps (Ends on Lap 300)

Who and what should you look out for at Nashville Superspeedway?

From 2021-2025, five different drivers have won the five NCS races at Nashville. Kyle Larson won the inaugural race on June 20, 2021; Chase Elliott won on June 26, 2022; Ross Chastain won on June 25, 2023; Joey Logano won on June 30, 2024; and Ryan Blaney won on June 30, 2025.

Kyle Larson leads all active drivers in average finish with a 5.2 in five starts, and Denny Hamlin leads the NCS in laps led with 344 laps led in five starts.

Rank Active Drivers Average Finish Races 1 Kyle Larson 5.2 5 2 Zane Smith 7.5 2 3 Joey Logano 8.6 5 4 Carson Hocevar 9 2 5 Denny Hamlin 9 5 6 Ross Chastain 10.4 5 7 Bubba Wallace 12 5 8 William Byron 13.6 5 9 Christopher Bell 14 5 10 Daniel Suárez 14.4 5

The Driver Picks for the Cracker Barrel 400 at Nashville Superspeedway