Carson Ferguson returns for his second Truck career start at Nashville

Carson Ferguson returns for a second NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series career start with Kaulig Racing this upcoming Friday, May 29, at Nashville Superspeedway in Lebanon, Tennessee, for the Allegiance 200.

The 26-year-old Ferguson from Lincolnton, North Carolina, will pilot Kaulig Racing’s No. 25 Free Agent RAM 1500 entry, the exact entry in which he made his Truck Series debut at Bristol Motor Speedway on April 10 and finished 21st after starting 29th. Compared to the 0.533-mile oval short track venue of Bristol, Ferguson will make his first-ever start on a track that is a little above a single mile across NASCAR’s top three national touring series as he prepares to tackle the 1.330-mile tri-oval intermediate speedway venue of Nashville Superspeedway.

“I am a dirt racer who always watched NASCAR on television and dreamed of this opportunity,” Ferguson said. “Bristol was a dream come true. I learned so much at that amazing place, and it was a blast. Nashville Superspeedway is almost three times as big as Bristol, so it’s another huge learning curve, but I’ll give it everything I’ve got,” he said. “It’s an honor to get back in the No. 25 Ram 1500.”

Ferguson, who competes on a full-time basis in the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series for Paylor Motorsports, is the only competitor to win all INEX Legends Cars nationals finals events, which he achieved in 2014. He is also a two-time Schaeffer’s Oil Spring Nationals Series champion and claimed both the overall championship and the rookie-of-the-year title of the FASTRAK Racing Series in 2019.

Ferguson was a contestant in Kaulig Racing’s inaugural “Race for the Seat” reality TV series to achieve a full-time Truck Series ride with Kaulig and RAM for the 2026 season. Despite settling in the runner-up spot in the competition to Timothy “Mini” Tyrrell, Ferguson won the competition’s final event at South Boston Speedway and achieved both a $50,000 prize and a seat with Kaulig for Martinsville Speedway in mid-October. Ultimately, Ferguson’s NASCAR Truck Series debut was bumped up six months in advance for Bristol.

He fought every lap at Bristol and earned himself another start!@carsonferguson is back in the saddle at @NashvilleSuperS! 🎸 pic.twitter.com/KW1G5AVU0x — Kaulig Trucks (@Kaulig_Trucks) May 26, 2026

Kaulig Racing launched its free-agent driver program ahead of its inaugural Craftsman Truck Series campaign in November 2025. The program features various competitors from multiple racing divisions and disciplines. Each will compete in at least a single Truck event in one of Kaulig’s RAM 1500 entries numbered 25. The competitors who compete in the entry would not compete for the 2026 Truck Series driver’s championship, but would be evaluated on their on-track performance for a season-ending program prize.

Currently, Kaulig Racing’s No. 25 entry, led by crew chief Alex Yontz, is ranked in 23rd place in the 2026 owner’s standings through 10 of the 25-race schedule. The entry is one of five fielded by Kaulig. It competes alongside the No. 10 entry piloted by Corey LaJoie, the No. 12 entry piloted by rookie Brenden “Butterbean” Queen, the No. 14 entry piloted by Mini Tyrrell, and the No. 16 entry piloted by Justin Haley.

Tony Stewart, Ty Dillon, Colin Braun, Corey LaJoie, Parker Kligerman, AJ Allmendinger, Clint Bowyer, and Travis Pastrana have piloted the entry at least once. Dillon is the only competitor who has piloted the No. 25 entry twice. Allmendinger has recorded the entry’s highest-finishing result of sixth place at Watkins Glen International in early May.

Kligerman is scheduled to make his second Truck start in the No. 25 entry next weekend at Michigan International Speedway (6/6), and Jamie McMurray will pilot the entry for the series’ inaugural event at Qualcomm Circuit in San Diego, California (6/19). Kaulig’s selection and reveal of drivers for the remainder of this season remains to be determined.

The 2026 Allegiance 200 at Nashville Superspeedway is scheduled to occur on Friday, May 29, at 8 p.m. ET on FS1, NASCAR Racing Network, and SiriusXM.