DGR NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Race Advance: Martinsville

Saturday, October 30
Track: Martinsville Speedway, .526-mile oval
Race: 21 of 22
Event: United Rentals 200 (200 laps, 105 miles)
Schedule
Race: 1:00 p.m. ET (FS1)
Hailie Deegan, No. 1 Monster Ford F-150
- Deegan is making her 22nd career NASCAR Camping World Truck Series start on Saturday at Martinsville (Va.) Speedway.
- The California native will pilot the No. 1 Ford F-150 with the Monster Energy livery this weekend at the Virginia track.
- Deegan will be making her first start at Martinsville in the second-to-last event of her rookie season.
- This weekend above the driver side door of Deegan’s F-150 will be the name of Brandy Snell. Snell, a breast cancer survivor, was nominated by Brett Taylor as part of the Martin Truex Jr. Foundation’s Honor a Cancer Hero program.
- In Deegan’s last Truck Series start three weeks ago at Talladega, the young driver started 26th but her race ended prematurely after an accident with 24 laps remaining.
- The Monster Energy driver has two starts this season at tracks less than one mile in length – Richmond (Va.) Raceway in April and Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway in September. Her best result came at Richmond with a 17th-place finish.
- Crew chief Mike Hillman Jr. has called 26 truck races at Martinsville. In total, he’s earned one pole award with Jeb Burton in April 2013, eight top-five and 13 top-10 finishes at the half-mile track.
- Click here for Deegan’s career statistics.
Tanner Gray, No. 15 Ford Performance F-150
- Gray makes his 21st start of the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (NCWTS) season and 46th of his career on Saturday afternoon.
- The Ford Performance driver returns to Martinsville (Va.) Speedway, the site of his first career NCWTS start back in 2019. Last season, the team’s day was ended prematurely after 154 laps due to the damaged vehicle policy.
- Gray will run a unique orange paint scheme this weekend in honor of Larry Pettet, the cancer hero whose name will be riding along him as part of the Martin Truex Jr. Foundation Honor a Cancer Hero program. Orange is the official awareness ribbon color of kidney cancer.
- Marcus Richmond has called 23 career races at Martinsville in the Truck Series. He has notched three wins (Dennis Setzer, Kevin Harvick, Noah Gragson) to go with six top-fives and 13 top-10s.
- Click here for Gray’s career statistics.
Taylor Gray, No. 17 Ford Performance F-150
- Taylor Gray makes his fourth career NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (NCWTS) start at Martinsville (Va.) Speedway on Saturday. He will also compete in the season finale next weekend at Phoenix (Ariz.) Raceway to round out his first season of truck competition.
- The 16-year-old driver is searching for a strong run at the .5-mile oval after bouts of bad luck at Watkins Glen and Bristol. He brought home a 12th-place finish at World Wide Technology Raceway in his other NCWTS start.
- The Ford driver has a couple of late model stock starts at the iconic short track, but this will mark his first appearance there with a NASCAR national series.
- Chad Johnston has called 18 career NASCAR Cup Series races at Martinsville with three top-five and five top-10 finishes.
- Click here for Gray’s career statistics.