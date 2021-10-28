ARCA Menards Series Announces 2022 Schedule

Series’ 70th Season Opens at Daytona and Closes with Hometown Championship Finale at Toledo

Toledo, Oh. (October 28, 2021) – The ARCA Menards Series will again race 20 times at 19 different racetracks in 2022, opening with the series’ 59th visit to Daytona International Speedway on February 19 and ending with a championship clash at the series’ home track Toledo Speedway in October.

The season-opening race at Daytona will be held as part of a double-header with the NASCAR Xfinity Series race at the World Center of Racing, the day before the Daytona 500. Other superspeedway events will be contested at Talladega Superspeedway, two at Kansas Speedway, Charlotte Motor Speedway, Pocono Raceway, and Michigan International Speedway. Those races will be held in conjunction with the NASCAR Cup Series, NASCAR Xfinity Series, and/or the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series.

Short tracks will again make up the backbone of the schedule with traditional races at Elko Speedway, Berlin Raceway, Iowa Speedway, Bristol Motor Speedway, and Toledo Speedway on the calendar. The series will also race at two one-mile paved tracks, Phoenix Raceway and The Milwaukee Mile.

Highlights include:

A return to Lucas Oil Raceway in July, a same-day double-header with the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series on July 29.

Traditional visits to the two one-mile dirt tracks at the Illinois State Fairgrounds on August 21 and DuQuoin State Fairgrounds on September 4.

Two road course races, the first at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course on July 8 and the second at Watkins Glen International on August 19.

The series will make its 108th visit to the high-banked Salem Speedway in late September. Salem has hosted more ARCA Menards Series races than any other venue.

Bristol Motor Speedway kicks off a sprint to the championship contested on three half-mile ovals, with Salem Speedway in the middle and Toledo Speedway hosting the championship event for the first time since 2011 on October 8.

All 20 races will be broadcast live on FOX Sports and MAVTV. The complete television broadcast schedule, including event start times, will be announced at a later date. The races that comprise the Sioux Chief Showdown, a series within the overall ARCA Menards Series that allows drivers under 18 years of age to compete for a championship on tracks one mile in length and under, as well as road courses, will also be announced at a later date.

The complete 2022 ARCA Menards Series schedule:

Date Track Location

2-19 Daytona International Speedway Daytona Beach, FL

3-11 Phoenix Raceway Avondale, AZ

4-23 Talladega Superspeedway Talladega, AL

5-14 Kansas Speedway Kansas City, KS

5-28 Charlotte Motor Speedway Concord, NC

6-11 Iowa Speedway Newton, IA

6-18 Berlin Raceway Marne, MI

6-25 Elko Speedway Elko, MN

7-8 Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course Lexington, OH

7-22 Pocono Raceway Long Pond, PA

7-29 Lucas Oil Raceway Brownsburg, IN

8-6 Michigan International Speedway Brooklyn, MI

8-19 Watkins Glen International Watkins Glen, NY

8-21 Illinois State Fairgrounds Springfield, IL

8-28 The Milwaukee Mile West Allis, WI

9-4 Du Quoin State Fairgrounds Du Quoin, IL

9-10 Kansas Speedway Kansas City, KS

9-15 Bristol Motor Speedway Bristol, TN

10-1 Salem Speedway Salem, IN

10-8 Toledo Speedway Toledo, OH

All dates are tentative and subject to change.

Schedules for the ARCA Menards Series East and ARCA Menards Series West will be released at a later date.

About ARCA

The Automobile Racing Club of America (ARCA), founded in 1953 by John and Mildred Marcum in Toledo, Ohio, and acquired by NASCAR in April 2018, is the leading grassroots stock car sanctioning body in the United States. Bridging the gap between NASCAR’s top three national touring series and weekly racing all across the country, the organization is scheduled to administer more than 100 events in multiple racing series in 2020, including the ARCA Menards Series, ARCA Menards Series East, ARCA Menards Series West, the ARCA/CRA Super Series, and the ARCA Midwest Tour, plus weekly racing at Toledo and Flat Rock Speedways. For more information about ARCA visit www.arcaracing.com, or follow ARCA on Facebook (@ARCARacing) and Twitter (@ARCA_Racing).