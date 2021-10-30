Sage Karam makes his NASCAR Truck Series Debut Driving for Jordan Anderson Racing at Martinsville

Jordan Anderson Racing NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Race Overview-

Martinsville Speedway; October 30, 2021

Track: Martinsville Speedway– Oval (0.526-Miles)

Race: United Rentals 200; 200 Laps –50/50/100; 105.2 Miles

Date/Broadcast: Saturday; October 30, 2021 1:00 PM ET

TV: Fox Sports 1 (FS1), and the FOX Sports App

Radio: Motor Racing Network (MRN)- Check Local Listings for affiliate, and SiriusXM NASCAR Channel 90

Sage Karam – No. 3 Montage Mountain Chevrolet Silverado Preview- Martinsville Speedway

News and Notes:

– Starting Position; 26-year-old Sage Karam from Nazareth, Penn. will line up in the 31st position for the United Rentals 200 at Martinsville Speedway on Saturday afternoon. Due to no practice or qualifying the starting lineup would be calculated by the competition-based performance metrics system; fastest lap in the previous race 15 percent, driver finish from previous race 25 percent, owner points 25 percent, and driver points 35 percent.

– Martinsville Speedway Stats; Saturday afternoon’s United Rentals 200 will mark Karam’s NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (NCWTS) debut, and first start at famed Martinsville Speedway. The IndyCar and open-wheel veteran holds three NASCAR Xfinity Series starts to his credit this season all for Jordan Anderson Racing (JAR) having competed at the Indianapolis Road Course, Bristol Motor Speedway (BMS), and Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval. In those three starts Karam would collect finishes of 26th, 16th and 25th respectively earning an average finish of 22.333.

Featured Partner

– Montage Mountain; Montage Mountain is a locally-driven Ski Resort and Waterpark dedicated to delivering premier service and an excellent customer experience. Montage Mountain provides the steepest vertical drop ski resort in all of PA. With 27 trails, seven ski lifts, 15 lanes of tubing, and a full-service lodge equipped with Slocum Hollow Bar & Restaurant, Montage Mountain offers something for everyone! In the summer months, Montage Mountain transforms into an exhilarating water park. The resort is also home to the thrilling ZipRider, a 1/2-mile cable ride that lets you soar down the mountain reaching speeds over 50 mph. Guests can always find something fun happening at Montage Mountain, ranging from birthday parties and corporate outings to festivals, concerts, and much more.

You can learn more at MontageMountainResorts.com.

– Chassis; JAR will bring Chassis No. 001 to Martinsville Speedway for Karam to compete with in Saturday afternoon’s United Rentals 200. Chassis No. 001 last competed for JAR in the UNOH 200 Presented by Ohio Logistics at Bristol Motor Speedway in September with Howie DiSavino III behind the wheel. In DiSavino’s first race at Bristol he would quickly learn how challenging ‘The World’s Fastest Half Mile’ truly is being involved in multiple on track incidents and ultimately finishing in the 28th position. Prior to Bristol, Chassis No. 001 raced at Pocono Raceway in June where DiSavino would remain on the lead lap, and race to his best career NCWTS finish in 22nd. Chassis No. 001 has been on track one other time during the 2021 season for JAR seeing action at Texas Motor Speedway with DiSavino driving. After starting in the 30th position the young driver from Chesterfield, VA would drive to a 23rd place finish in his first 1.5-mile speedway attempt.

About Jordan Anderson Racing

Jordan Anderson Racing (JAR) is a NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) team, and NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (NCWTS) team, owned by owner/driver Jordan Anderson. Established in 2018, JAR has competed full-time in the last three NCWTS seasons claiming back-to-back runner-up finishes in the 2020 & 2021 season opening NextEra 250 at Daytona International Speedway. JAR fields a full-time entry in the NXS Series; the No. 31 Chevrolet Camaro SS driven by Jordan Anderson, Tyler Reddick, Josh Berry, Kaz Grala, Sage Karam, Erik Jones, Austin & Ty Dillon. JAR also fields the No. 3 Chevrolet Silverado for select drivers in the NCWTS.