McDowell Heads to Phoenix for Championship Weekend with Love’s Travel Stops and Chevron Delo

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (November 3, 2021) – It’s another homecoming race weekend for Michael McDowell as he heads west to Arizona for the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series season finale at the Phoenix Raceway.

Joining McDowell aboard his No. 34 Ford Mustang is Love’s Travel Stops and their valued partner, Chevron Delo.

McDowell heads into Sunday’s Championship race with a lot to reflect on as the 14-year Cup veteran has had the best season of his career thus far; earning five top-10’s, two Top-5’s and one victory, which came in the 63rd running of the DAYTONA 500.

“I’m really looking forward to heading back to Phoenix Raceway this weekend for the NASCAR Championship,” said McDowell. “Phoenix is always a special race for me because I get to race in front of so many friends and family members, and the cheers are usually a little bit louder during driver intros, too.”

McDowell reflected on his 2021 season by saying, “even though we’re not racing for a championship, we’ve still had an incredible season and have been more competitive than ever before.” McDowell added, “I can’t thank all of our partners enough for everything that they’ve done for us this year and I’m proud to have been able to capture a DAYTONA 500 victory for so many of them.”

Michael McDowell has a career-best finish of 16th at the Phoenix Raceway and looks to close out his season by delivering another strong performance for Love’s Travel Stops and all of his partners.

Live coverage of Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series season finale will begin at 3 p.m. ET on NBC.

ABOUT LOVE’S TRAVEL STOPS

Love’s Travel Stops is the nation’s leading travel stop network with more than 560 locations in 41 states. Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Oklahoma City, the company remains family-owned and operated and employs more than 33,000 people. Love’s provides professional truck drivers and motorists with 24-hour access to clean and safe places to purchase gasoline, diesel fuel, fresh coffee, restaurant offerings and more. Love’s has over 415 truck service centers, which include Speedco and Love’s Truck Care. Love’s and Speedco combined is the largest oil change, preventive maintenance and total truck care nationwide network with over 1,500 maintenance bays and 1,200 emergency roadside vehicles. Love’s is committed to providing customers with “Clean Places, Friendly Faces” at every stop. To learn more, visit loves.com or follow the company on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn or Twitter.

ABOUT CHEVRON DELO

Delo® Goes Further So You Can Go Further

Delo heavy duty diesel engine oil is formulated with ISOSYN® Advanced Technology to deliver industry-leading durability, reliability and efficiency. It works in synergy with the changing conditions in your engine to maximize protection, optimize performance and extend oil life.

ABOUT FRONT ROW MOTORSPORTS

Front Row Motorsports (FRM) is a winning organization in the NASCAR Cup and Camping World Truck Series and the 2021 Daytona 500 champions. The team was founded in 2004 and is owned by successful entrepreneur, Bob Jenkins. FRM fields the No. 34 and the No. 38 NASCAR Cup Series teams along with the No. 38 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series team– from its Mooresville, N.C. headquarters. Visit teamfrm.com and follow FRM on social media: Twitter at @Team_FRM, Instagram at @team_frm and Facebook at facebook.com/FrontRowMotorsports.