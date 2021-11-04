Rackley W.A.R. Team Report: Phoenix Raceway

Team Report NASCAR Camping World Truck Series News and Notes

Event: Lucas Oil 150

Date: Friday, November 5, 2021

Venue: Phoenix Raceway

Location: Avondale, Arizona

Track Description: 1-mile(s)

Race: 150 laps / 150 miles

Rackley W.A.R.’s NASCAR Camping World Truck Series History … Since entering the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (NCWTS) in 2021, the Centerville, Tenn.,-based organization has logged 22 starts with five drivers, Willie Allen, Josh Berry, William Byron, Brett Moffitt, and Timothy Peters, collecting one top-10 finish (Texas), with an average starting position of 20.5 and an average finishing position of 22.1.

RACKLEY W.A.R. STATISTICS

In the Rearview Mirror: Martinsville (Va.) Speedway … Josh Berry, driver of the No. 25 Rackley Roofing Chevrolet Silverado for Rackley W.A.R., finished in the 28th-place in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series United Rentals 200 at the Martinsville Speedway on Saturday, October 30. Berry started in the 25th-place in the 40-truck field, and at the end of Stage 1 on Lap 50 he was in the 17th-place. The Rackley W.A.R. team battled a mechanical issue, and lost a lap due to diagnosis and repairs. By the end of Stage 2 on Lap 100, Berry was scored in the 28th-place. He was scored as high as the 12th-place at the Martinsville Speedway.

Catch the Action … The Lucas Oil 150 at the Phoenix Raceway will be broadcast live on FS1 on Friday, November 5, starting with NASCAR RaceDay: NCWTS Phoenix at 7:00 p.m. (ET). It will also broadcast live at 7:30 p.m. (ET) on the Motor Racing Network (MRN) and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio. Qualifying for the championship event of the 2021 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series schedule will air Friday at 5:00 p.m. (ET) on FS1.

Willie Allen

No. 25 Rackley Roofing Chevrolet Silverado Valley of the Sun … This weekend marks Willie Allen’s third Phoenix Raceway appearance with the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series. The Rackley W.A.R. co-owner spent seven years as a driver in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series and the NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS), and has two starts (2005, 2007) at the Phoenix Raceway. In addition, Allen has one NASCAR Xfinity Series start (2006) at the one-mile track.

Speedway Stats: Willie Allen has 21 combined NASCAR Camping World Truck Series starts on speedways (tracks 1 to 2-miles in length). The Bon Aqua, Tenn.,-native has collected an average finish of 22.4.

Pit Stall Selections … Pit Stall 11, towards Turn 1.

Atop the Pit Box: Chad Kendrick … Chad Kendrick, crew chief for the No. 25 Rackley Roofing Chevrolet Silverado, has two top-five finishes and three top-ten finishes in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series at the Avondale, Ariz.,-facility in 10 starts. In addition, Kendrick captured the pole award with NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) driver Ross Chastain in 2013.

QUOTE WORTHY

Willie Allen, driver of the No. 25 Rackley Roofing Chevrolet Silverado for Rackley W.A.R.

“I am excited to be back behind-the-wheel of the No. 25 Rackley Roofing Chevrolet Silverado this weekend at the Phoenix Raceway. I love Phoenix. I have not been on the new configuration of the track, so I am glad we get to practice and qualify this weekend. “Our Rackley W.A.R. team members have worked hard all year. I am hoping to end the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series season on a good note.”

WILLIE ALLEN PHOENIX RACEWAY PERFORMANCE PROFILE Date Event Start Finish Laps Status Led November 11, 2005 Chevy Silverado 150 33 34 79/150 rear end 0 November 9, 2007 Casino Arizona 150 11 17 150/150 running 0 WILLIE ALLEN STATISTICS

Follow Rackley W.A.R. on Social Media … To keep up-to-date with the latest news, information and exclusive content, visit Rackley W.A.R.’s Twitter page – @Rackley_WAR, and on Instagram at @rackley_war. “Like” Rackley W.A.R. on the official Facebook page at facebook.com/RackleyWAR.