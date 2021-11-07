Toyota Racing – NXS Phoenix Post-Race Report – 11.06.21

HEMRIC EARNS CHAMPIONSHIP WITH FIRST WIN

Daniel Hemric earns first title for the Toyota Supra

PHOENIX (November 6, 2021) – Daniel Hemric made a last lap pass to win his first race and the Xfinity Series Championship. Hemric is the third driver to win a championship for Toyota in the Xfinity Series and first to win the title in the Supra.

Toyota Racing Post-Race Recap

NASCAR Xfinity Series

Phoenix Raceway

Race 33 of 33 – 200 miles, 200 laps

TOYOTA FINISHING POSITIONS

1st, DANIEL HEMRIC

2nd, Austin Cindric*

3rd, HARRISON BURTON

4th, Riley Herbst*

5th, Justin Haley*

6th, JOHN HUNTER NEMECHEK

7th, BRANDON JONES

15th, DYLAN LUPTON

21st, DAVID STARR

*non-Toyota driver

TOYOTA QUOTES

DANIEL HEMRIC, No. 18 Poppy Bank Toyota Supra, Joe Gibbs Racing

Finishing Position: 1st

He climbs out not only as a winner in the Xfinity Series, but Daniel Hemric, you are the champion. Congratulations.

“Lost my breath. Unbelievable. These guys right here, they asked me all year, How bad you want it? I gave one away here in the spring. Felt like I had to give one up here last week. We were not going to be denied. Thank you, Dave Rogers, Bill and Cindy Gallaher, everyone at Poppy Bank, Lou Gallaher, JR, I’m talking to you. Man, they took a chance on me. 2015, some form or fashion. Oh, they stuck with me through times they probably shouldn’t have, to be honest with you. How about those race fans? That backflip good enough for you? I’ve been waiting a long damn time to do that. Thank you Joe Gibbs, everyone at TRD, Toyota, Bell Helmets. Everyone here that makes this program what it is. I know I’ve given up a lot. People have doubted me. I’ll do it all over again for a night like this.”

Take us through the last lap. You knew it was possible.

“I’m blacked out. Blacked out. Just knew I had to be the first one to the line. I thought I let him get too much of a run off of four. Drove into one, knew I was close not to completely use them up, but we work our asses off for an opportunity like this. Excuse my language. This is what it’s all about, winning at the second highest level in all of motorsports. What an honor. Unbelievable. I’d do it all over again. I’ll take all the heartbreaks again to live this right here.”

You said in the car you’ll never have to answer that again because you are a winner.

“Absolutely. That’s the greatest feeling in the world.”

