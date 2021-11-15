Flying Lizard Motorsports Ends 2021 Season with Double Podium Weekend

BRASELTON, Ga., (November 14, 2021) – The 2021 race season ended for sports car racing team Flying Lizard Motorsports last weekend at Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta. After finishing the year for multiple customer racing efforts in the Yokohama Drivers Cup, GT World Challenge America, and GT America, the team traveled to Braselton, Georgia for the season finale of the Porsche Carrera Cup North America with driver Chris Bellomo.

“Road Atlanta is an amazing track and we have so much history here,” said Team Owner Darren Law. “I am proud of both the Flying Lizard team and Chris Bellomo. We have had another successful season and Chis is progressing well as a driver. We fulfilled all our objectives for 2021 which were to gain race experience for Chris, lock up the drivers’ Championship in Yokohama Porsche Drivers Cup, and have good finishes in Porsche Carrera Cup. We look forward to building on this for 2022.”

In addition to racing in the Yokohama Drivers Cup, where he earned eight wins and the Platinum Championship, Bellomo expanded his racing efforts to include select events in the IMSA Porsche Carrera Cup North America Presented by the Cayman Islands, a single-make Porsche racing series that runs in support of the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship.

Bellomo made his series debut at Road America early in the summer, finding his feet amongst his competition in the new series. The season finale weekend kicked off to a good start for Bellomo, who qualified third in the ProAm 991 class. He had a clean and competitive run for the first of three 45-minute races, finishing second, capturing his first podium in the new series. In race two, he started fourth and was enjoying a good run until contact caused a mechanical issue on the car, ending his race prematurely. The team repaired the car Thursday evening and had the No. 68 Porsche ready to race by Friday morning, where Bellomo earned a second-place finish after starting in fourth, putting in a strong drive to close the season out with a positive result.

“I’m super happy with the way the season ended,” said Bellomo. “Race two wasn’t what we all hoped for, but it was nice to finish in second place in Carrera Cup. Combined with the Yokohama Drivers Cup championship title, we accomplished our goals for the season. Big thanks to Darren and Johannes for their support, and to Flying Lizard for giving me such a great crew. Dieter’s work on the car has been great all season. I’m really looking forward to next year, improving as a driver, growing, and hoping to have some more success next year.”

The Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta triple-header officially brings the 2021 race season to a close for Flying Lizard Motorsports. In anticipation of the 2022 race season, the Lizards are hard at work building the race programs for another season, to be announced after the New Year. For the latest information, visit lizardms.com and sign up for team updates.

About Flying Lizard Motorsports

Based out of Sonoma, California, Flying Lizard Motorsports is one of the most iconic sports car teams in motorsports, having celebrated ten driver and team championships, as well as competed internationally at the 24 Hours of Le Mans eight times.

The Lizards burst on the American Le Mans Series scene in 2004, competing in the GT class until 2012. In 2013, the team moved to the GTC class, still competing in legendary events such as the 12 Hours of Sebring and 24 Hours of Daytona. In 2014, the team expanded its program to include running two Audi R8 LMS in the TUDOR Championship, and in 2015, again expanded the program to include two Porsches in Porsche Club racing. Flying Lizard closed out the season with a dominating win at the 25 Hours of Thunderhill with Toyo Tires, a win they repeated in 2016, 2017, and 2018. The 2020 season proved the team’s most successful to date, earning four titles in the GT4 America championship. Flying Lizard Motorsports has proven to be a championship contender no matter the race series or race car. For more information, visit lizardms.com.