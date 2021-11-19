Practice & Qualifying Return With Knockout-Style Format in 2022

NASCAR to Implement Group-Based Qualifying for Three National Series

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (November 19, 2021) – NASCAR today announced the return of practice and qualifying to its race weekends in 2022, with a dramatic knockout-style qualifying format setting the starting lineup for each NASCAR Cup Series race.

The announcement comes after nearly two seasons with race weekends largely held without practice or qualifying – a procedure born out of necessity to reduce travel days and on-site personnel while navigating the COVID-19 pandemic.

In 2022, all events across all three NASCAR national series are scheduled to include qualifying.

“NASCAR is excited to return practice and qualifying to its race weekends,” said Scott Miller, NASCAR senior vice president of competition. “We missed seeing cars and trucks on track all weekend long, and so did our fans. We worked closely with our broadcast partners, teams and racetracks to create an exciting, unique qualifying format, while keeping several of the efficiencies that helped our entire industry successfully navigate the pandemic.”

For a majority of the NASCAR Cup Series schedule, the field will be split into two groups and participate in a practice and qualifying event that will last approximately two hours. The two-hour window will allow broadcast partners ample time and ability to cover the entire field, bringing wide-ranging, in-depth stories and insight to millions of fans each and every weekend.

During six NASCAR Cup Series weekends, five NASCAR Xfinity Series weekends and eight NASCAR Camping World Truck Series weekends, NASCAR will implement an extended practice weekend schedule, which will feature one standalone 50-minute practice as well as a qualifying event.

Daytona International Speedway’s Speedweeks and the lead-up to the DAYTONA 500 will employ the extended practice format for all three series. Busch Pole Award Qualifying for the DAYTONA 500 is scheduled for Wednesday evening, Feb. 16, 2022.

NASCAR Cup Series

Oval Qualifying

Group A and Group B will each receive 15 minutes of practice Groups set by odd/even finishing order of previous race

Qualifying Round 1 (Group A) – single car, one lap* Top 5 transfer to Final Round

Qualifying Round 1 (Group B) – single car, one lap* Top 5 transfer to Final Round

Qualifying Final Round (10 cars) – single car, one lap*

* — Two laps at Bristol, Dover, Martinsville and Richmond

Superspeedways

Qualifying Round 1 (all cars) – single car, one lap Top 10 transfer to Final Round

Qualifying Final Round (10 cars) – single car, one lap

Road Course

Group A and Group B will each receive 20 minutes of practice

Qualifying Round 1 (Group A) – 15-minute timed session Top 5 transfer to Final Round

Qualifying Round 1 (Group B) – 15-minute timed session Top 5 transfer to Final Round

Qualifying Final Round (10 cars) – 10-minute timed session

Dirt

Two 50-minute practice sessions

4 qualifying races determine the field and lineup for the main race; order of qualifying races based on random draw

Extended Practice Weekends

Events:Daytona 500, Atlanta-1, Bristol Dirt, WWT Raceway at Gateway, Nashville, Phoenix-2

One standalone 50-minute practice replaces group practice sessions

Qualifying procedure is based on the track type, following the procedures above

NASCAR Xfinity Series and NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (90 minutes)

Oval Qualifying

20-minute practice for all vehicles

Qualifying (all vehicles) – single vehicle, one lap*

* — Two laps at Bristol, Dover, Martinsville and Richmond

Superspeedways, NCWTS Dirt

Same as NASCAR Cup Series format

Road Courses

All vehicles receive 20 minutes of practice in a single session

Qualifying Round 1 (Group A) – 15-minute timed session Top 5 transfer to Final Round

Qualifying Round 1 (Group B) – 15-minute timed session Top 5 transfer to Final Round

Qualifying Final Round (10 vehicles) – 10-minute timed session

Extended Practice Weekends

NXS:Daytona-1, Atlanta-1, Portland, Nashville, Phoenix-2

NCWTS:Daytona, Atlanta, Bristol Dirt, Knoxville, Sonoma, Mid-Ohio, Nashville, Phoenix-2

One standalone 50-minute practice replaces group practice sessions

Qualifying procedure is based on the track type, following the procedures above

