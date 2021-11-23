Hottest SEMA 2021 Dodge RAM Truck Builds

AmericanTrucks’ Event Coverage and Walkaround | “The Haul”

PAOLI, Pa. (November 22nd, 2021) – In its newly released episode of “The Haul,”AmericanTrucks (AT) walks the floor at SEMA 2021 to share some of the most awesome RAM Truck builds on display at this year’s show. AT host, Justin Dugan proves there is something for everyone from concept builds to off-roading rigs, and a jaw-dropping mega truck that is large and lifted “to the sky.”

“We came, we saw, we brought you some of the coolest rigs,” says Justin. Inside at the Mopar booth, Justin zeroes in on two stand-out concept trucks: the Rex Runner Concept RAM and Outdoorsman Concept RAM. From there Justin makes his way over to a clean, Magnaflow 2021 TRX build. Other rigs highlighted in this episode include a massive Bully Dog RAM 2500 build, Slammed 5th Gen RAM, Kanati RAM TRX build, an impressive Armageddon RAM HD build complete with a Smart car and matching Supra wake boat, and finally a Prerunner RAM 1500 Build.

AT’s new episode of “The Haul” shares the view from SEMA 2021. Host Justin Dugan gives viewers a closer look at 8 different Dodge RAM truck builds that run the gamut from concept trucks to his personal favorite Prerunner RAM 1500. RAM enthusiasts can head to AT for a wide selection of aftermarket parts and accessories along with price matching and customer service experts to answer questions about fitment and much more.

View it here: https://www.americantrucks.com/at-ram-sema-2021.html

