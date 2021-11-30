King Shocks to Sponsor 2021 BFGoodrich Tires Mint 400

Visit the King Shocks display at this year’s Mint 400 Off-Road Festival!

King Shocks will return to the BFGoodrich Tires Mint 400 as a supporting sponsor of the event once again in 2021, Mint 400 officials announced today. As part of the sponsorship, King Shocks will be present at the Mint 400 Off-Road Festival on Fremont Street in downtown Las Vegas on Thursday, December 2, while numerous King-backed athletes will try their luck in the Great American Off-Road Race.

“We’re excited to welcome King Shocks back once again as a sponsor of the Mint 400,” said Mint 400 CEO Matt Martelli. “Top teams at every level, including Concrete Motorsports, Brenthel Racing, and Grabowski Brothers Racing, rely on King Shocks to lead them to victory in the most grueling off-road races in the world. Be sure to visit the King Shocks display at this year’s Mint 400 Off-Road Festival to learn more about their cutting-edge shock technology, and be sure to join us in Primm to watch King racers in action!”

King Shocks is a family owned and operated manufacturer and servicer of custom made adjustable and rebuildable automotive shock absorbers and performance racing products for utility vehicles, OEM replacement and professional racing use. King Shocks prides itself on putting quality, performance and customer service above all else. Every product they sell is the result of constant testing and development done with top racers in competition worldwide. This real world testing exposes their designs to a level of abuse and destructive forces that cannot be duplicated in a laboratory. In addition to a busy field-testing schedule, preliminary designs are quantified using their state of the art, electro-magnetic, shock dyno capable of inducing shaft speeds up to 120 inches per second with a drive position resolution of 1 micron. It can play back racecourse data collected from a number of commonly used onboard, automotive data acquisition systems and uses a non-contacting Infrared style transducer to monitor temperature readings. It’s the closest thing to real world conditions without getting sand in your shoes. Their “hands on” experience enables King to make rapid design advancements others haven’t even dreamed up yet. For over 25 years, all King Shocks products have been designed, manufactured, assembled and shipped out of their Garden Grove CA location, 100% Made in the U.S.A.

The Mint 400 has held the title of the toughest, most spectacular off-road race in North America since 1968 when it was first run. Initially, the race was a public relations event promoting the Mint Hotel’s annual deer hunt. but what started out as a hotel promotion soon grew into a legitimate desert race. Since its 2008 revival, “The Great American Off-Road Race” has only gotten bigger and more prestigious, and deeper fields every year only make it tougher to win.

This year’s BFGoodrich Tires Mint 400 will take place from December 1-5 in Las Vegas. More information on the event for racers and spectators is available at TheMint400.com, or follow the event on Facebook and Instagram. For more information on King Shocks, visit www.kingshocks.com.

About The Mint 400

The Mint 400 is the oldest and most prestigious off-road race in America, and is held each March in the treacherous foothills of Sin City. The multi-day event features a massive vehicle parade down the world famous Las Vegas Strip, a two day festival on historic Fremont Street, and two days of grueling off-road racing on a desolate and punishing 400-mile racecourse. Nearly 65,000 off-road and recreational enthusiasts come to watch 500 race teams in 50+ classes from 25 different states and 15 different countries go door to door, while the Livestream coverage is beamed to over 800,000 viewers worldwide. No other off road race allows fans the thrilling experience of watching the top off-road race teams from around the world battle for fame and glory, in a festival setting – complete with a luxury VIP section. The Mint 400 is “The Great American Off-Road Race”!