LEXIT BRINGS EXCITING NFT RACING COLLABORATION TO 24TH ANNUAL MOTUL PETIT LE MANS IN ATLANTA, GA WITH MILNER AND LEWIS

“LEXIT Celebrates Motorsports Ahead of its December Launch”

A forthcoming virtual platform for transforming Intellectual Property into Non Fungible Tokens (NFTs), LEXIT is focusing its attention on the world of motorsports at the 24th Annual Motul Petit Le Mans in Atlanta, GA, where it is sponsoring and collaborating with championship winning drivers Tommy Milner and Corey Lewis. Launching in December 2021, LEXIT’s mission is to launch an industry-wide automotive/racing marketplace, which provides fans with a unique and deeper level of engagement, while creating a new source of revenue for drivers and teams.

“We are thrilled to debut our partnership with Corey and Tommy for the launch of LEXIT’s NFT platform,” shares Katia Zaitsev, co-founder and Chief Business Officer of LEXIT. “We are planning an automotive/motorsport-themed launch with an emphasis on providing fan engagement experiences with drivers – and we couldn’t imagine two better drivers to lead that launch.”

“I am beyond excited to have LEXIT on board for the Petit Le Mans race weekend. NFTs are rapidly growing and it is an absolute honor to be the first to have a Motorsport NFT with LEXIT,” says Corey Lewis, a Lamborghini factory driver racing for Paul Miller Racing. “I’m excited for the future and look forward to educating people in and out of Motorsports about NFTs.”

Tommy Milner, a Corvette Racing factory driver, says “ I’m excited to start this collaboration with LEXIT. Blockchain technology has interested me for a number of years now, and LEXIT’s approach to NFTs is a solution to make them far more usable and expand the spectrum of what is possible.”

LEXIT believes that NFTs could serve a potentially vital role for professional athletes by creating an auxiliary option to the traditional sponsorship model. The platform has additional drivers, car collectors, and automotive designers lined up to join Tommy and Corey for the launch. The platform will ultimately allow anyone owning art, music, film/videos, patents or technical inventions to join and submit a listing for an NFT launch, collect NFTs, follow and like their favorite creators or drivers, and have the ability to build their NFT identity in the LEXIT ecosystem. LEXIT plans to have no cost to utilize its platform and a strong KYC component to legitimize identity and authenticity.

LEXIT plans to release an extension of its NFT launchpad with an integration of its Decentralized Exchange (DEX), which will make launched NFTs immediately available for trading on LEXIT’s DeFi Pools.This extension will enable even more users or fans to be involved in the drivers NFT launch.

If you are a driver or a fan and interested in being a part of LEXIT’s launch. Please visit www.LEXIT.com to join the waitlist & www.LEXIT.com/contact-us to be a part of our launch.

About Tommy:

Tommy Milner is an American race car driver with 18 seasons in the top sports car racing series, having represented and raced for some of the most successful racing teams and manufacturers over those years. He currently competes for Corvette Racing in the IMSA WeatherTech Sportscar Championship. He previously raced for BMW USA and Rahal Letterman Racing. His major accomplishments include two class wins at the 24 Hours of Le Mans, two driver’s championships in IMSA GT competition, and 20+ wins in IMSA GT competition highlighted by class wins at the Daytona 24 Hour and Sebring 12 Hour. Tommy has experience in the world of eSports and sim racing as a Co-Owner of PRIVATE LABEL Team Hype and as a consultant to multiple sim racing titles over his 20 years of sim racing experience.

About Corey:

Corey Lewis currently competes in the Continental Sports Car Challenge, Weather Tech United SportsCar Series, and the Lamborghini Super Trofeo Series. Corey has been racing for 19 years, beginning with karts at 8 years old. After earning regional championships and national championships in karting, He progressed into the Skip Barber regional series where he honed my “race craft”. Corey advanced into the national Skip Barber series earning many podiums before moving into Formula Mazda cars. His driving abilities have enabled him to compete at many infamous venues including Infineon Raceway, Road Atlanta, Sebring, Road America, VIR, Lime Rock, COTA, Laguna Seca, and the streets of Toronto. Most recently, he claimed victory in the 2018 12 Hours of Sebring with Lamborghini Carolina’s and 3rd place at Petite Le Mans with Paul Miller Racing helping the team win the Team, Driver, & Manufacturer Championships. In 2015, he won the Lamborghini Super Trofeo PRO-AM World Championship in the Monster Energy, Change Racing, Huracan ST.

Follow on that success, he has been named as one of the official Lamborghini Development Drivers for 2018.

About LEXIT:

LEXIT is a platform for transforming Intellectual Property into Non Fungible Tokens (NFTs). Anyone owning Art, Music, Film/Videos, Patents or Technical Inventions, can join and create a listing for an NFT, collect NFTs, follow/like its favourite creators and have the ability to build their NFT identity with LEXIT.

LEXIT will soon after also release an extension of its NFT Launchpad with an integration of its Decentralized Exchange (DEX) which will make launched NFTs immediately available for trading on LEXIT’s DeFi Pools. This extension will enable even more users or fans to be involved in the creators NFT launch.