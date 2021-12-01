GRANT SEXTON IS CROWNED 2021 POWRi SOUTHWEST LIGHTNING SPRINT CAR CHAMPION

(Lakeside, CA, November 30, 2021) Seventeen-year-old Grant Sexton of Lakeside, California is the 2021 Lucas Oil POWRi Southwest Lightning Sprint Car Series champion. It became official on Monday when this coming Saturday and Sunday’s races at the Imperial Valley Raceway were postponed.

244714783_416838273190612_6144383506079333261_n.jpg

2021 SWLS champion Grant Sexton. SWLS Photo.

Heading into the planned season enders, Sexton had a 122-point lead over 14-year-old rookie Braden Chiaramonte of El Cajon in the championship standings. One of Sexton’s teammates, David Bezio of San Diego, will end up third, 11-points behind Chiaramonte. Another newcomer, Matt Sotomayor of Alpine, who has been on the shelf due to a non-race related injury since September, will finish fourth with Rudy Padilla of Norco fifth. D.J. Dumas of El Cajon, returning racer Peter Benker of Alpine, Lakeside’s Jim Squire III, and the San Diego duo of Parker & Ryan Dumas made up positions six through 10 in the final rankings.

In addition to leading the point standings, Sexton also ends up on top of the victory list for 2021. The high schooler’s four wins in the 11 races of the year was two more than his father Brent. The elder Sexton was the only other driver with more than one triumph. Grant’s 18-year-old brother, Dalton, Indio’s James Turnbull, Parker Dumas, Bezio and Chiaramonte scored one win each.

While the second season of the SWLS is now complete, officials are already making plans for 2022 and particulars will be released soon. In addition, details of the 2021 awards banquet that is scheduled for January 15th are forthcoming. For up to the minute updates please visit the series website at raceswls.com or the Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/Southwest-Lightning-Sprints-101419131399196

The Lucas Oil POWRi Southwest Lightning Sprint Car Series would like to thank the following sponsors for making the 2021 season possible. Lucas Oil, Sexton Fire Protection, RTL Traffic Control & Equipment, Victory Graphix, United Cleaning Company, BK Wing, and A.M. Ortega Construction Inc. If you or your company would like to become part of the series, please contact Brent Sexton at (619) 454-6945 or mailto:sextonfire@cox.net

Lucas Oil POWRi Southwest Lightning Sprint Car Point Standings

Grant Sexton – Lakeside, CA – 1366 Brandon Chiaramonte ® – El Cajon, CA – 1244 David Bezio – San Diego, CA – 1233 Matt Sotomayor ® – Alpine, CA – 1006 Rudy Padilla – Norco, CA – 925 D.J. Dumas – El Cajon, CA – 843 Peter Benker – Alpine, CA – 784 Jim Squire III – El Cajon, CA – 746 Parker Dumas – San Diego, CA – 734 Ryan Dumas – San Diego, CA – 711

2021 Lucas Oil POWRi Southwest Lightning Sprint Car Schedule

March 26 Mohave Valley Raceway (Winged) – James Turnbull

March 27 Mojave Valley Raceway (Winged) – Brent Sexton

April 3 Barona Speedway (Winged) – Parker Dumas

April 17 Barona Speedway (Winged) – Dalton Sexton

May 1 Barona Speedway (Winged) – Grant Sexton

May 15 Barona Speedway (Wingless) – Grant Sexton

June 12 Barona Speedway (Winged) – Grant Sexton

August 7 Barona Speedway (Winged) – David Bezio

August 21 Barona Speedway (Wingless) – Brent Sexton

September 18 Barona Speedway (Wingless) – Grant Sexton

October 2 Barona Speedway (Winged) – Braden Chiaramonte