Round 3 Racing takes WRL Championship Chase to COTA

Austin, Texas (1 December 2021) – The 2021 World Racing League season comes to a close in the Lone Star State at the Circuit of the Americas on December 3-5th. Round 3 Racing returns to a four entry lineup including the debut of the No. 401 Team Hagerty BMW M4 GT4 in the GTO category.

At the head of the GP3 National Championship leaderboard, the No. 605 Hagerty Drivers Club Porsche Boxster entry has 16 hours of racing ahead in their campaign to claim the overall trophy.

No. 401 Team Hagerty BMW M4 GT4 (GTO)

Buz McCall, Brad McCall and Sarah Montgomery will usher in a new era for R3R with the introduction of the No. 401 Team Hagerty BMW at COTA. The driver trio spent the majority of the 2021 season behind the wheel of the No. 702 Porsche Cayman which was retired from competition following the weekend at VIRginia International Raceway.

Together the elder McCall and Montgomery have storied success at COTA together. In the 2020 edition of the race weekend, they combined to take the top step of the podium in the GP3 category.

The Hagerty drivers aim to pace the field with their new equipment to replicate results in the debut of the No. 401 BMW.

“I am very excited to drive the No. 401 Team Hagerty BMW M4 GT4 for the first time this weekend,” said Montgomery. “This BMW platform was built for endurance racing and loaded with modern technology that will allow us to contend for a win. We were able to test the car a few weeks back that went remarkably well. To end the season on a high note would be a great finish but also a new beginning to share with Buz and Brad (McCall).”

No. 701 Team Cooper Tires Porsche Cayman (GP1)

Loni Unser, Mo Dadkhah and Mike Gilbert return to the No. 701 Team Cooper Tires Porsche Cayman in the final endurance weekend of the 2021 season.

The Team Cooper Tires trio have proved hard work brings results since the introduction of the No. 701 Porsche Cayman at Road America as they fought through early mechanical gremlins to take three podium results and their first GP1 win at VIRginia International Raceway.

“We have made great strides since Road America and want to continue that progress this weekend at COTA,” said Unser. “The entire Round 3 Racing crew and team have put blood, sweat and tears to get us to this point. Mike (Gilbert), Mo (Dadkhah) and I want to bring home one more trophy for them this season. COTA is a fun track that will be a great experience in the Cayman. I’m excited to get on-track this weekend.”

No. 601 Team Sentinel Porsche Boxster (GP2)

Representing Team Sentinel, James Candelaria, Christian Maloof and Hannah Grisham will wheel the No. 601 Porsche Boxster at COTA. The season finale weekend will mark the final race for the No. 601 Porsche Boxster that will be sold following the checkered flag on Sunday.

Candelaria and Maloof are veterans at the 3.4-mile Texas track and were part of the GP3 class win alongside Buz McCall and Montgomery in 2020. They look to replicate results along with Grisham who will make her first WRL start at COTA this weekend.

“It is hard to believe the end of the season is here but COTA is a great place to do it,” said Grisham. “As a driver, I have grown so much this season with the help of my teammates. They have pushed me to continue to get better. I have only made one previous start at COTA in a Spec Miata so studying the track and learning from Christian (Maloof) who has more experience there is important for a successful weekend.”

No. 605 Hagerty Drivers Club Porsche Boxster (GP3)

With the current lead in the GP3 National Championship battle, the driver team of Jim Ptak, Dennis Neel, Cole Loftsgard, and Carter Pease have dominated the class this season in the No. 605 Hagerty Drivers Club Porsche Boxster.

Since joining the team at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course, the No. 605 Porsche Boxster have made eight podium appearances which includes five class wins at Road America, Daytona International Speedway, two wins at Road Atlanta, and the 24 Hours of Sebring International Raceway.

“This season has been a whirlwind experience,” said Ptak. “The four of us in the No. 605 first met and came together earlier this year with no expectations but to just race and learn as we go. To have the success we have had and now be contenders for the GP3 National Championship leaves us all speechless. Buz and Brad McCall have put together a stellar crew that has given us a car each weekend with no issues and the ability to win. Our goal this weekend is to execute as we have every other weekend – keep the car clean and at the front at the end of the day. We have what it takes to bring the championship home this weekend.”

The weekend at Circuit of Americas begins Friday, December 3rd with practice and qualifying before 16-hours of racing on Saturday and Sunday. Live in-car streaming will be available each race morning via the Round 3 Racing Twitter (twitter.com/round3racing).