VP Racing Fuels Continues as Sponsor of 2021 BFGoodrich Tires Mint 400

Sport’s biggest stars will get their power from VP on hand at the starting line in Primm

VP Racing Fuels will continue as a sponsor of the 2021 BFGoodrich Tires Mint 400 as part of its multi-year agreement, Mint 400 officials announced today. The unmistakable blue and red of VP’s industry-leading lineup of fuels will be on site not only at the Mint 400 Off-Road Festival in downtown Las Vegas, but also at the starting line in Primm, where VP will be on hand to supply racers of all types with the product they need to complete “The Great American Off-Road Race.”

“It’d be hard to imagine a Mint 400 without VP Racing Fuels powering the world’s best off-road racers,” said Mint 400 CEO Matt Martelli. “We’re excited to welcome them back for 2021 as part of our multi-year agreement, not only to Fremont Street but also to the center of the action at our start line in Primm. We’re expecting plenty of class winners this year to rely on VP’s full line of racing fuels to power them to victory!”

Founded in 1975, VP Racing Fuels is known as the World Leader in Fuel TechnologyTM. It boasts a catalog of more than 80 fuel blends, as well as coolants, lubricants, and fuel additives, and is run to victory by some of the most renowned names in motorsports around the world. From top-of-the-line offerings that power Unlimited Trucks driven by stars like Rob MacCachren, to the innovative UTV96 that allows UTV racers to make more power and resist vapor lock better than pump gas, expect VP to power racers up and down the starting lineup. Fans can learn more about VP’s full line of products on Fremont Street as part of the Mint 400 Off-Road Festival before the VP team heads to Primm with the racers to keep them gassed up on the way to victory.

The Mint 400 has held the title of the toughest, most spectacular off-road race in North America since 1968 when it was first run. Initially, the race was a public relations event promoting the Mint Hotel’s annual deer hunt. but what started out as a hotel promotion soon grew into a legitimate desert race. Since its 2008 revival, “The Great American Off-Road Race” has only gotten bigger and more prestigious, and deeper fields every year only make it tougher to win.

This year’s BFGoodrich Tires Mint 400 will take place from December 1-5 in Las Vegas. More information on the event for racers and spectators is available at TheMint400.com, or follow the event on Facebook and Instagram. For more information on VP Racing Fuels, visit www.vpracingfuels.com.

About The Mint 400

The Mint 400 is the oldest and most prestigious off-road race in America, and is held each March in the treacherous foothills of Sin City. The multi-day event features a massive vehicle parade down the world famous Las Vegas Strip, a two day festival on historic Fremont Street, and two days of grueling off-road racing on a desolate and punishing 400-mile racecourse. Nearly 65,000 off-road and recreational enthusiasts come to watch 500 race teams in 50+ classes from 25 different states and 15 different countries go door to door, while the Livestream coverage is beamed to over 800,000 viewers worldwide. No other off road race allows fans the thrilling experience of watching the top off-road race teams from around the world battle for fame and glory, in a festival setting – complete with a luxury VIP section. The Mint 400 is “The Great American Off-Road Race”!