How To Negotiate For The Best Possible Car Accident Compensation

Car accidents are traumatizing, and dealing with the aftermath is difficult, particularly if you got injured. But, after getting medical attention, you need to claim compensation from insurance companies. You should know how to negotiate your settlement to get the best car accident compensation.

A good settlement package should compensate you for injuries sustained, the pain endured, the emotional suffering resulting from the accident, and any other loss suffered, including loss of income and car damages.

If you find it challenging to negotiate with the other driver or your insurance company, or get an unfair offer from your insurer, hire an experienced car accident attorney to help you negotiate a just settlement.

Whether you work with an attorney or handle the claim negotiation by yourself, applying these six tips can get you the best possible car accident compensation:

Inform Your Insurer About The Accident

The process of securing fair car accident compensation starts with filing a report with your insurance company. Contact your insurer as soon as you get involved in a car accident. Initiating the claim process immediately after the accident enables you to remember details with accuracy.

While you must get in touch with your insurer, be careful with what you say. When filing an accident report, inform the insurer about the location, date, and time when the accident occurred. Also, provide the names and contact details of parties involved in the car accident. Don’t lie to the insurer, and ensure the information you provide is truthful.

Furthermore, avoid discussing who’s at fault until you talk to a car accident lawyer, and refrain from making recorded statements.

Maintain Accurate Records

Another thing that’ll help you negotiate for the best possible car accident compensation is accurate records. Open an accident file and keep all the car accident records organized in chronological order.

Some of the critical records to have in the accident file include a police report about the accident, medical records, car repair bills, and any other record that might be relevant to the accident. Having accurate records allows you to back your claims up during negotiations. Having them available can go a long way in expediting the settlement process.

Establish A Fair Settlement Amount For Your Claim

It would help if you determine how much your claim is worth before sending your insurer a demand letter. When calculating the figure, ensure you include all the costs and expenses, which include those related to your medical care, income lost due to injuries sustained through the accident, as well as pain and emotional suffering endured due to the accident.

If your injuries lead to permanent disability or require long-term care, quantify these as well and include the figures in your claim. Furthermore, consider the car repair or replacement costs. If any other property got damaged during the accident, factor in the fees.

Use this information to determine the minimum settlement amount you can accept as compensation for the accident.

Send Your Insurer A Demand Letter

Once you determine your claim amount, write a demand letter and send it to your insurer. Ideally, your demand letter should have a description of the accident, the injuries you sustained, the treatment you received, and highlight health issues you still have.

Moreover, the demand letter should provide information on the damages sustained by your vehicle, as well as the additional losses incurred due to the car accident. Let your insurance company know how much you’re demanding as compensation based on these issues.

Your insurer will most likely respond with an offer that’s lower than what you demand. To get the best possible car accident compensation, demand between 25% and 100% of the amount you’re willing to accept. Ensure you have proper documentation and evidence to back your claim. Failure to provide proof can keep you from getting the compensation you deserve.

Turn Down The Initial Offer

Insurance companies will want to pay lower amounts for accident compensation claims to maximize their profit. Therefore, insurance adjusters will make an initial offer that’s lower than the amount you demand. Most insurers offer unreasonably low initial offers to check whether you know your claim’s worth.

When you receive such an offer, ask your insurer to justify it and provide specific reasons why your demand is high. Reply to the letter with a response to each reason, highlighting why you can’t accept the offer. Avoid proposing lower figures. Instead, wait and see whether your insurer will adjust the initial offer upward.

If you receive a reasonable initial offer that’s lower than your demand, consider countering it with a slightly lower amount than what you had in the demand letter. Making a reasonable counteroffer can put your insurer in a position where they’re willing to compromise.

Working with a car accident lawyer through the insurance claim negotiation process would be helpful.

Determine What’s Important, Focus On That

When negotiating with the insurance firm, focus on points that favor you. Avoid wasting your time on undisputed issues and focus on what matters most to you. For instance, if you’re suffering from a lifelong injury, focus on discussing how it’ll affect your finances and quality of life.

If the accident caused you to stay out of work for a significant period, reiterate the wages you lost and how not working affected your family. Communicate why you must be compensated justly for your losses and injuries.

Final Thoughts

Negotiating fair compensation after a car accident requires adequate preparation. During negotiations, ensure that you or your attorney documents the conversations you have with your insurer. Have the insurer document all settlement offers, and once an agreement is reached, ensure all parties sign a written contract.