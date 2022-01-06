Flat Rock Speedway and Grundy County Speedway added to 2022 JEGS/CRA All-Stars Tour Schedule

Salem, IN. (January 4, 2022) – Champion Racing Association Powered by JEGS officials have announced the two TBA dates that were listed on the JEGS/CRA All-Stars Tour Presented by Chevrolet Performance 2022 schedule, when it was officially released on December 10th. The series will visit Flat Rock Speedway in Flat Rock, Michigan on Saturday, June 18th and will visit Grundy County Speedway in Morris, Illinois on Friday, July 22nd.

The June 18th event at Flat Rock Speedway will be the series first ever event at that track that has been a staple of the ARCA/CRA Super Series for many seasons. The 125-lap event will be a combo points event for both the ARCA/CRA Super Series and the JEGS/CRA All-Stars Tour with a winner declared for both series, similar to what both series did in 2019 and 2021 at Berlin Raceway. The very racy ¼ mile track has seen some great ARCA/CRA Super Series events in the past featuring tight side by side racing. NASCAR Camping World Truck Series competitor Carson Hocevar won the ARCA/CRA Super Series event at Flat Rock Speedway in 2021, Brian Bergakker got his first ever CRA win at that event in 2019, Brian Campbell won in 2017, Hunter Baize won in 2015, Travis Braden won in 2014, Scott Hantz won in 2013 and 2012, the first two years the series raced at Flat Rock.

Flat Rock Speedway was on the JEGS/CRA All-Stars Tour schedule in 2019 and 2020, but the series never got to actually have an event at the track. The 2019 event ended up being cancelled twice because of weather. The 2020 event was cancelled because of COVID.

The July 22nd Chicagoland Showdown 100 presented by McMahon Transport at Grundy County Speedway will be the series first ever event at that track. The ARCA/CRA Super Series had one event at the 1/3-mile-high banked oval on June 12th, 2005. 43 cars showed up for the event with several local cars trying to get their first ever CRA win that day. Wausau, Wisconsin native Jeremy Lepak picked up the win in the 125-lap event in his first ever start with the series. Multi-time Grundy County Speedway Track Champion Eddie Hoffman is a nine-time winner with the ARCA/CRA Super Series and a two-time winner with the JEGS/CRA All-Stars Tour, he was the tracks 2021 Late Model Champion.

“CRA reached out to us about having an event, and the deal came together pretty quickly with the help of McMahon Transport,” remarked Grundy County Speedway Promoter Steve Bechtel. “We are excited to bring this show to the fans in the Chicagoland area!”

The JEGS/CRA All-Stars Tour has competed in the state of Illinois once prior, that event took place in the series inaugural season in 2011 at Rockford Speedway. Current NASCAR Cup Series driver Erik Jones got the win that day on his way to claiming the series 2011 inaugural Championship.

“We are really looking forward to having JEGS/CRA All-Stars Tour events at Flat Rock Speedway and Grundy County Speedway during the 2022 season,” remarked R.J. Scott, Managing Partner with CRA. “Both tracks have a ton of history and put on great races. Both tracks bring a lot to the great diversity to the JEGS/CRA All-Stars Tour 2022 schedule!”

The JEGS/CRA All-Stars Tour will kick off it’s 2022 season in a special non-points 100 lap event as part of SpeedFest 2022 at Watermelon Capital Speedway in Cordele, Georgia on January 28th and 29th.

More information on the JEGS/CRA All-Stars Tour is available at www.cra-racing.com.