1Win Betting Company – Registration, Sports Line, Live bets

1Win India Review

Bookmaker 1win has been operating since 2016 under the Curacao license. The company was called FirstBet prior to 2018, then it underwent a rebranding. Users from 100 countries of the world play on the 1win Indian official website. The office offers not only betting with convenient minimum and maximum bet limits, but also gambling. 1win quickly gained popularity among bettors due to its convenient service, high odds, and wide line. The site operates in 9 languages, including English, Spanish, Chinese, and others. There is a mobile application for smartphones on Android and iOS.

Official site 1win

1win offers its clients a bright and modern gambling platform. The design of the site https://1win-india.in/ with a predominance of dark blue looks advantageous. The color scheme is skillfully chosen and will please the user’s eye. Note the good placement of buttons and links. The bookmaker managed to place the main links in the first part of the main page of betting company 1win, so the player does not have to search for the necessary sections for a long time.

Line

Bets in 1win bookmaker are served in a convenient format, and important events are highlighted. Matches that are about to start are marked with a red light. The list does include a filter with many types of bets. Easily switch block with handicaps, half bets, and other markets:

On the 1win website in India, it is possible to add individual items to the “Favorites” by clicking on the star. Above each list is indicated how much time is left before the start of the fight.

Live games

This section presents popular card games such as blackjack, roulette, Monopoly, Baccarat. You must have money on your balance to play. Moreover, if the player has an empty balance, he can replenish the account by clicking on one of the games.

Poker

The official 1win website offers customers a full-fledged poker section. Players have access to tournaments, tables, and many poker options. You can play at several tables at once. The player sees the number of participants at each table, as well as the size of the bets. If there are free seats, the bookmaker will let you join. At the top, there is a mode switch for multi-table play. The same option is available in the app.

Registration at 1win in India

You can register both through the official 1win website and the mobile application. The following registration methods are available:

In 1 click.

By e-mail.

Through social networks.

In the first case, it is enough to select the country of residence and the currency to be used.

When registering via e-mail, you will also need to enter your e-mail address and phone number. It is required to confirm the specified data by entering the code sent to the number and following the link in the email. Users come up with a password on their own. It must contain at least 6 characters. The mail or phone will subsequently be used to log in.

Registration is also allowed through social networks: Google+. The user will be asked to come up with a password for the site.

Personal Area

After registration is complete, the user now has access to the personal account. Basic functions and even more are available to the 1win client in the personal account. For example, you will be able to activate a voucher, which is a prize promo code that allows you to get money on your balance without any obligations.

In the 1win personal account, replenishment and withdrawal of funds are available. The player also sees the history of bets and payments. He can see when he made a particular bet, created a withdrawal request. You can change the password for logging into your account, edit your personal data, upload documents required for identity verification. You can easily enter your 1win personal account by simply entering your mobile phone number and your password.

1win Sports Line

Bookmaker 1win offers coverage of events. Can be seen in the line up of 30 sports. A large number of regional football leagues, tennis tournaments of the ITF category, etc.

Conveniently and variedly, the 1win bet website in India presents eSports, not by one general section, but by types with separate menus: Counter-Strike GO, Dota 2, and others. This provides quick access to the views. The depth of the painting depends on the status of the event. In popular disciplines, the number of markets can reach 200. The list always contains bets on the money line, totals, varieties of handicaps, and handicaps. In the pre match menu, there is a special section “Exclusive Line”, where you can bet on transfers, dismissals of coaches, retirement, and other outcomes.

The leader in terms of the quality of elaboration is football, it occupies up to half of the list of events in the pre match. This is followed by cricket, baseball, basketball, tennis, table tennis.

Live betting in 1win

The bookmaker has a fairly busy line for Live. Betting company 1win cannot fully compete with the market leaders in this area, but it does not look like an outsider against the background of most other bookmakers. However, it is worth knowing that the margin on many Live events significantly exceeds pre match and can reach 12-13%. This is especially true for less well-known leagues.

All main types of sports are presented, you can also find e-sports events, and not the most popular types of sports betting, like snooker, squash.

In football and hockey matches, you can place a bet on the team that will score the next goal, on totals and individual totals in a certain playing segment, and combined bets on the result and total.

In tennis, a wide range is present only at the WTA, ATP, Challenger tournaments. In such competitions, you can make a bet during the game on:

individual total;

for a player to win in a single game;

game race;

the presence or absence of a score of 40-40 in a game;

to the exact score in the game.

You can watch TV broadcasts on the 1win bookmaker website. At the same time, there is no tracker with a detailed statistical picture of the match. Only the current account and time can be seen. The navigation itself and the layout of the live sections are convenient and you can find everything intuitively.

