Cadillac Racing DPi-V.Rs connect to powerful Blackwing sedans

No. 01 V-Performance Academy Cadillac highlights owner-driver finishing school

﻿DETROIT (Jan. 25, 2022) – The twin Cadillac DPi-V.R race cars that will take the green flag for the Rolex 24 At Daytona this weekend have deep ties to the innovation, performance and design of the 2022 Cadillac CT5-V and CT4-V Blackwings.

The livery of the No. 01 Cadillac V-Performance Academy DPi-V.R is also connected to an exciting exclusive program from Cadillac.

Cadillac is offering complimentary enrollment in the V-Performance Academy with the purchase of every 2022 and newer CT5-V and CT4-V Blackwing, which were developed to be track-capable straight from the factory. Featuring a hand-built 6.2-liter supercharged V8 delivering 668 horsepower paired with a 6-speed manual transmission, the CT5-V Blackwing is refinement rooted in performance.

“The two-day Cadillac V-Performance Academy at Spring Mountain Motor Resort in Nevada is designed to help V-Series owners master their vehicle’s power and capabilities, expand their driving skillset and enjoy an exciting time on a demanding race course under the tutelage of experienced instructors,” said Rory Harvey, Cadillac Global Vice President.

“When developing the V-Series Blackwings, we looked to our championship-winning racing heritage to find the right mix of performance and driver engagement complemented by sophisticated luxury.”

The V-Performance Academy program is part of the next-level Cadillac ownership experience and includes accommodations at Spring Mountain Motor Resort in addition to classroom and on-track training.

The No. 02 Cadillac Accessories DPi-V.R’s livery draws attention to the luxury brand’s complete portfolio of genuine Cadillac Accessories – from premium all-weather floor liners to brake system upgrade kits to unique wheel options.

Each piece is designed, developed and manufactured to enhance the appearance, performance and capability of Cadillac vehicles.

Learn more about the V-Series, the Cadillac V-Performance Academy and Cadillac Accessories at www.cadillac.com.

Both Cadillac DPi-V.R race cars will be campaigned by Chip Ganassi Racing during the 2022 IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship season on a variety of challenging road courses and street circuits. Cadillac will be seeking its fifth overall victory in the 60th edition of the Rolex 24 At Daytona since the DPi class was formed in 2017.

Cadillac is the reigning IMSA DPi Manufacturer Champion, while Action Express Racing claimed the 2021 IMS DPi Team and Driver Championship (Pipo Derani, Felipe Nasr in the No. 31 Whelden Engineering Racing) in a Cadillac DPi-V.R.



