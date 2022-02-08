2015 5.0L F-150 | Customer Spotlight

AmericanTrucks’ Interview Features a USA-Themed Truck

PAOLI, Pa. (February 8th, 2022) – Aftermarket parts authority, AmericanTrucks (AT) releases another episode in its “Customer Builds” YouTube series. The series features interviews with customers across the country to learn more about their modifications and deliver inspiration to AT’s truck-loving community. In this video, host Justin Dugan chats with Chris D. about his USA-themed 2015 5.0L Ford F-150. To see additional photos and a complete breakdown of Chris’ mods, viewers can head to his dedicated build page on AT’s website.

“A whole lot of cool stuff going on with this truck. I’m excited to share it with you guys,” says Justin. He dives right in to find out more about Chris’ front-end mods. These include a steel bumper, fully upgraded lighting, a raptor-style grille, and Ford lettering featuring the American flag. Chris also added Bluetooth-controlled underlighting, a 3.5-inch lift, 33” Fuel Vortex wheels with 20×12, -44 offset, and a K&N cold-air intake. Justin asks about several other appearance and performance mods, finds out why Chris named his rig ‘June Carter Cash,’ and what other parts are in store for this patriotic build.

AT’s “Customer Builds” video gives F-150 owners solid ideas for modifying their own ride at home. Owner, Chris D. went all out for his first truck, upgrading everything from lighting to suspension, wheels, and much more. Customers can see extra images and a full breakdown of Chris’ mods by visiting his profile page at americantrucks.com. AT’s YouTube series will continue to feature ambitious builds from customers across the USA.

View it here: https://www.americantrucks.com/profiles/99671

