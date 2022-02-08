Apex Tool Group Forms Long Term Relationship with Toyota Racing Development

CORNELIUS, North Carolina (February 8, 2022) – Apex Tool Group has formed a long-term partnership and strategic alliance with Toyota Racing Development (TRD). As part of this partnership, Apex Tool Group has been named the Official Hand Tool, Power Tool & Storage of TRD. The partnership will see Apex tools integrated into TRD facilities in California and North Carolina, along with multiple primary schemes across Toyota-affiliated NASCAR Truck Series, ARCA Menards Series and USAC Midget teams.

“We are looking forward to partnering with Toyota Racing Development,” said Curt Weber, Vice President of Marketing, Crescent Tools. “Their commitment to growth and innovation makes them a natural fit for Crescent as well as GEARWRENCH and Cleco Power Tools. We’re excited to bring Crescent Tools to the forefront of racing with Corey, Jesse, and Cannon.”

Apex Tool Group, which includes such brands as GEARWRENCH and Cleco Power Tools, will utilize Crescent Tools as the focus brand for this partnership. Toyota development drivers Corey Heim, Jesse Love and Cannon McIntosh will fly the Crescent Tools colors during the 2022 season. In the NASCAR Truck Series, Heim will campaign the No. 51 Crescent Tools Toyota Tundra TRD Pro in four events for Kyle Busch Motorsports. Love will be behind the wheel of the No. 20 Crescent Tools Toyota Camry in 12 ARCA Menards Series races for Venturini Motorsports, while McIntosh will run 40 events in the Crescent Tools livery during the 2022 USAC and POWRi national midget seasons.

“We are pleased to welcome Apex Tool Group to the TRD Family,” said Jack Irving, group manager, commercial, TRD. “Apex’s goals for growth align closely with ours and we are excited to see how this relationship flourishes in the years to come.”

The Apex Tool Group partnership adds to an extensive list of official strategic partners with TRD which includes Mobil 1, JBL and Safelite Auto Glass. These mutually beneficial business-to-business relationships continue to flourish and TRD anticipates additional partnerships being unveiled in the coming months.

About Apex Tool Group

Apex Tool Group (ATG) is one of the largest manufacturers of professional hand and power tools in the world, serving the industrial, vehicle service and assembly, aerospace, electronics, construction and serious DIY markets.

Our portfolio of innovative powerhouse brands includes SATA®, GEARWRENCH®, Crescent®, Cleco®, Weller®, and APEX®. We also manufacture select, premier private label mechanics tools. Across the board, our tools stand for quality, innovation and value.

ATG works collaboratively with distributors, retailers and large customers across the globe to make sure end users have the tools they need to solve real-world problems. Our unique category management approach provides customers with end-user data, market research and voice of the customer insight, which helps drive inventory, display and promotion decisions.

About Toyota

Toyota (NYSE:TM) has been a part of the cultural fabric in North America for more than 60 years, and is committed to advancing sustainable, next-generation mobility through our Toyota and Lexus brands, plus our more than 1,800 dealerships.

Toyota directly employs more than 48,000 people in North America who have contributed to the design, engineering, and assembly of nearly 43 million cars and trucks at our 13 manufacturing plants. By 2025, Toyota’s 14th plant in North Carolina will begin to manufacture automotive batteries for electrified vehicles. With the more electrified vehicles on the road than any other automaker, more than a quarter of the company’s 2021 North American sales were electrified.

Through the Start Your Impossible campaign, Toyota highlights the way it partners with community, civic, academic and governmental organizations to address our society’s most pressing mobility challenges. We believe that when people are free to move, anything is possible. For more information about Toyota, visit www.ToyotaNewsroom.com.