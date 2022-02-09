NASCAR Hauler Showcase Set for ONE DAYTONA Monday, Allowing Fans to See the Colorful, NASCAR Cup Series Transporters Up Close and Personal for FREE

40 of the 18-Wheeled Machines Expected Plus a Host of Games, Interactives and Fan Q&A Await Local Community and Fans Visiting Daytona Beach for Kickoff of Speedweeks Presented By AdventHealth

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (February 9, 2022) – Race Fans will get to see their favorite drivers’ car transporters up close and personal for FREE this Monday (Feb. 14) at ONE DAYTONA as part of the NASCAR Hauler Showcase, officially kicking off Speedweeks Presented By AdventHealth that will culminate with the 64th annual DAYTONA 500.

ONE DAYTONA, located across International Speedway Boulevard from iconic Daytona International Speedway, will play host to the NASCAR Hauler Showcase, which is set for 5-7 p.m. ET. The event is open to the public and is scheduled to feature approximately 40 brightly-colored, 18-wheeled NASCAR Cup Series haulers that take each team’s race cars and equipment to NASCAR venues across the country. The 53’ haulers will be parked near the main entrance to ONE DAYTONA, allowing fans to take photographs of the mammoth machines that showcase each race team’s colors and partners.

Special guests will also be on hand, including NASCAR Cup Series regular Corey Lajoie, who pilots the No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet. Lajoie will conduct a Fan question/answer session on center stage, plus fans will hear from NASCAR Vice Chairman Mike Helton and Daytona International Speedway President Frank Kelleher.

“We’re so excited to have the NASCAR Cup Series haulers at ONE DAYTONA,” said Kelleher. “It’s so rewarding to have the support of the teams to let our local community and fans who have made the trek here for Speedweeks Presented By AdventhHealth to see these beautifully-wrapped NASCAR haulers. It’s a great way for people all ages to enjoy our sport and kickoff the week, and also see ONE DAYTONA, which offers premier shopping, entertainment and restaurants.”

As part of the NASCAR Hauler Showcase, ONE DAYTONA will also have several interactive games for the fans including a pit stop challenge, a slot car track and NASCAR video games. There will be street performers, stilt walkers, balloon artists and interactive racing games, plus a DJ will be spinning classic hits. At the end of the evening at 7 p.m., the haulers will line up to parade out of ONE DAYTONA and depart for Daytona International Speedway to prepare for Tuesday’s on-track action.

The first of two practices for the new ‘Next Gen’ NASCAR Cup Cars gets underway Tuesday at 5:05 p.m. ET, followed by another at 6:35 p.m. But the night doesn’t end there. Noted Country music artist Rodney Atkins will take to the UNOH Fanzone stage at 8:00 p.m. The UNOH Fanzone will showcase a host of food delicacies and the opportunity to see the race cars and drivers in their garage bays.

All infield campers and GEICO West Lot campers will be able to attend for free while others – who are not camping guests – can buy a ticket for just $20 per person, gaining access to the UNOH Fanzone for both Atkins’ concert and the Cup Series Practice. To purchase tickets, fans are encouraged to log onto www.daytonainternationalspeedway.com now to guarantee their spots for an incredible night of entertainment. Once they have their tickets, those fans coming in for Tuesday’s activities will enter through either Turn 1 or Turn 4 tunnels beginning at 4 p.m. ET.

Speedweeks Presented By AdventHealth continues all week before culminating with the DAYTONA 500, which gets green flag at 2:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, Feb 20 (FOX, FOX Deportes, MRN Radio and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio).

While RV Camping and frontstretch seating are sold out, fans can still be a part of the DAYTONA 500 experience with fan hospitality options. There’s still a variety of hospitality packages left in the Rolex 24 Lounge Suites and the all-new Harley J’s Experience (High Banks Suite with incredible view of the frontstretch), plus options for other events as part of Speedweeks Presented by AdventHealth. For all ticket information, log onto www.DAYTONA500.com.

Fans can stay connected with Daytona International Speedway on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram, as well as the all-new NASCAR Tracks App, for the latest speedway news.

