$74,000 in Universal Technical Institute Grants Awarded to High School Students During Top Tech and Auto Tech Challenges

NASCAR Technical Institute hosts automotive technology competitions, 23 students awarded

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (Feb. 10, 2022) – Universal Technical Institute’s (UTI: NYSE) Mooresville, N.C. campus, NASCAR Technical Institute (NASCAR Tech), welcomed students from around the region to compete for a total of $74,000 in grants using in-demand automotive technology skills and knowledge in two separate competitions, the Top Tech Challenge and the Auto Tech Challenge.

20 teams from North Carolina, South Carolina and Virginia went head-to-head at the campus on Saturday, February 5 for the Top Tech Challenge, competing in both hands-on and written tests on vehicle parts, engines, diagnostics and electrical systems using NASCAR Tech’s state-of-the-industry facility and equipment. Each student placing on a top 10 team won a grant toward attending UTI ranging from $10,000 for first place to $1,000 for a fourth through 10th place finish.

Students on the winning team of two, Jonah Longworth and Zachary Blalock of Davie County High School in Mocksville, N.C., demonstrated know-how in all competitive areas. They can now advance their skill sets by utilizing their $10,000 UTI grant at one of 13 UTI campuses nationwide.

Ethan Jordan and Caleb Sargent of Hamilton Career and Technology Center in Westminster, S.C. finished second, each walking away with a $7,500 grant, and Kyler Pralle and Michael Brotherton of Lake Norman High School in Mooresville, N.C. came in third, winning $5,000 grants.

“It is incredibly valuable for these students to have the opportunity to develop automotive technology skills and learn about programs like ours, where they can hone those skills after high school,” said Jennifer Bergeron, campus president at NASCAR Technical Institute. “Our campuses have been hosting the Top Tech Challenge competition for more than a decade now, and each time we’re impressed by students’ breadth and depth of knowledge. UTI has more than 35 leading manufacturer partners and thousands of local employers who look to us to train the next generation of technicians. This is a great way to encourage and reward students’ interest in the transportation industry, and we’re proud to say 170 students who’ve won these grants have graduated from UTI so far.”

The Auto Tech Challenge is a new addition this year, allowing academic students without a vocational education background to compete individually for grants. William Thompson of Laurens Academy in Laurens, S.C. took top honors in that competition, earning a $7,000 UTI grant. Dejan Djukic of Ledford High School in Thomasville, N.C. placed second for a $5,000 grant, and John Hern of Page High School in Greensboro, N.C. came in third, winning a $3,000 grant.

The automotive industry needs highly trained professionals due to growth, net replacements and retirements from the trade. According to U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics projections, the transportation industry will have to fill more than 69,000 service technician and mechanic job openings annually on average through 2030.

About Universal Technical Institute, Inc.

Founded in 1965 and headquartered in Phoenix, Universal Technical Institute’s (NYSE: UTI) mission is to serve our students, partners, and communities by providing quality education and support services for in-demand careers. More than 225,000 students have graduated from one of UTI’s 14 campuses located across Arizona, California, Florida, Illinois, Michigan, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and Texas. UTI’s campuses are accredited by the Accrediting Commission of Career Schools and Colleges (ACCSC), while its employer-aligned technical training programs are offered under four brands: Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute / Marine Mechanics Institute, NASCAR Technical Institute, and MIAT College of Technology. For more information and a complete list of all programs offered, please visit www.uti.edu or follow on LinkedIn @UniversalTechnicalInstitute.

About NASCAR Technical Institute:

NASCAR Tech’s Mooresville, N.C. campus offers the Universal Technical Institute core automotive training program, CNC Machining Technology, Welding Technology Training and Manufacturer-Specific Advanced Training with Ford and Mopar, along with an optional 15-week elective to train students for a career in motorsports. Through NASCAR Tech’s elite Spec Engine program, select students have the opportunity to build engines that will compete in NASCAR-sanctioned races.