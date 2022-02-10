Eibach Joins Trans Am and SVRA as Newest SpeedTour Partner

SOUTHLAKE, Texas (February 10, 2022) – Eibach, Inc. is the newest partner to join the SpeedTour family ahead of the 2022 race season. The agreement names Eibach the “Official Spring Company” of the Trans Am Series presented by Pirelli (Trans Am) and an “Authorized Spring Company” of the Sportscar Vintage Racing Association (SVRA). From F1, NASCAR, IMSA, DTM, IndyCar, ARCA, SCORE, King of the Hammers, Supercross, to Lucas Oil Late Models and many more, Eibach is the most diverse and influential motorsport spring company in the world.

“Eibach makes the finest performance springs in the world,” said Tony Parella, owner of the Trans Am Series and SVRA. “From F1 to NASCAR to IndyCar and more, they are ingrained in the top tier of motorsports as race teams and race series around the world turn to Eibach for their state-of-the-art technology and expert craftmanship. I’m excited for them to join the SpeedTour paddock and can’t wait to see the impact they make on the track.”

Based in Corona, Calif., Eibach has over 70 years of racing heritage. Much like the SpeedTour competitors, Eibach’s focus on performance and handling—and therefore the joy of driving—comprise their top priorities. With the product philosophy of “Engineered to Win,” Eibach has taken lessons derived directly from motorsports to improve driving characteristics and develop their suspension components for cars both on the racetrack and on the street.

“Partnering with SpeedTour and getting involved in Trans Am and SVRA is a natural fit,” said Mark Krumme, Eibach’s Head of Marketing. “From the wheel-to-wheel racing of Trans Am to the passion and dedication of SVRA, our priorities and philosophies align perfectly. We’re excited to get into the paddock, to get to know the racers and to introduce them to our line of suspension components.”

SpeedTour provides partners with value through a unique B2B ecosystem, located in a paddock filled with business owners and corporate executives. With highly-visible branding opportunities available during SpeedTour event weekends, promotion abilities also exist within SpeedTour Quarterly Magazine and on the various SpeedTour websites and social media platforms. The list of partners from top brands and companies involved with SpeedTour and its racing series continues to grow.

About SpeedTour: SpeedTour hosts motorsports festivals encompassing America’s top road racing series at the most prestigious race tracks across the country. Competition ranges from the Trans Am Series presented by Pirelli (Trans Am), Sportscar Vintage Racing Association (SVRA), Formula Regional Americas powered by Honda (FR Americas), Formula 4 United States Championship powered by Honda (F4 U.S.), to International GT (IGT) and more. Trans Am, FR Americas and F4 U.S. are all sanctioned by SCCA Pro Racing, which is related to SpeedTour through a long-term agreement to the commercial rights to brand and operate SCCA Pro Racing. With 21 events on the 2022 schedule, SpeedTour will exceed 5,500 entries. Between racing, concerts and car shows, SpeedTour events often attract more than 25,000 spectators. Additional marketing and promotional opportunities for SpeedTour are available through SpeedTour Quarterly Magazine, a quarterly magazine delivered in both print and digital formats and SpeedTour TV, a live streaming platform. Several marquee SpeedTour events will be live streamed at SpeedTour.TV.

About the Trans Am Series presented by Pirelli: The Trans Am Series presented by Pirelli is the longest-running professional road race series in the United States. The Trans Am Series was founded by racing factory pony cars in the late 1960s. More than 50 years after their launch, Mustangs, Camaros and Challengers continue to be sold today, with Trans Am racing credited as playing a major role in their success and longevity. The SpeedTour will host the professional race series at 16 events nationwide in 2022.

About Sportscar Vintage Racing Association: SVRA is the largest vintage racing organization in the world. A typical event has several hundred vintage race cars representing over 100 years of automotive history on the track. The drivers of these race cars are high net-worth, prominent professionals. In 2022, SVRA will host 21 events at some of the most iconic race tracks in North America, including Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Sebring International Raceway, Watkins Glen International, WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca, Sonoma Raceway and Circuit of The Americas, among others. This nationwide footprint has over 312,000,000 Americans living within 200 miles of our events.

About Eibach: Eibach production technology is recognized worldwide as leading its field, from our high-tensile strength spring-steel alloys, our advanced CNC winding process, our high-quality corrosion protection and the legendary precision and longevity of our components.

The entire process, from initial development to final shipping, is subject to an extensive Quality Management System that is certified by the highest ISO 9001:2015 international quality standard. In fact, Eibach operates in accordance to its own, more rigid, specifications. When you see the Eibach logo on a part, you can be sure that it is of the highest possible quality.

Eibach springs have supported innumerable race and championship winners over the last two decades. In series as different as Formula 1 and NASCAR, the winning factor is often chassis setup and tuning. When everybody has comparable power, the driver who wins is the one who can put that power to the ground-and maintain momentum through the corners. The list of Eibach partners reads like “Who’s Who” in Motor Sports: AMG, Audi, BMW, Ferrari, Ford, Honda, Lamborghini, Lola, MazdaSpeed, Mitsubishi, Nissan, Subaru, Porsche, Renault F1, Toyota, and many, many more.