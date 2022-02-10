BUSH’S BEANS RETURNS TO SPONSOR FRIDAY PRACTICE DAY AND SATURDAY QUALIFYING HEAT RACES FOR BOTH NASCAR CUP AND TRUCK SERIES DURING FOOD CITY DIRT RACE WEEKEND AT BMS

Tickets for Bush’s Beans Practice Day and weekend events on sale now

BRISTOL, Tenn. (Feb. 10, 2022) – Bristol Motor Speedway officials announced today Bush’s Beans Practice Day will once again kick off the Food City Dirt Race weekend schedule of racing on Friday, April 15 with a pair of sessions slated for both the NASCAR Cup Series and NASCAR Camping World Truck Series. In addition, Bush’s Beans also will return as the sponsor for qualifying heat race sessions for both series on Saturday afternoon, April 16, as NASCAR returns to the iconic dirt-transformed half-mile for a second season of dirt racing action.

Friday’s Bush’s Beans Practice Day will feature two scheduled practice sessions for both the NASCAR Cup Series and the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series. The two 50-minute Cup Series practices will be held at 4:05 p.m. and 6:35 p.m. Two 50-minute practices also will be held for the Camping World Truck Series, at 3:05 p.m. and 5:35 p.m. Tickets are on sale now for Friday’s Bush’s Beans Practice Day at $15 each.

On Saturday, both series will compete in heat races to determine their race-day starting positions during Bush’s Beans Qualifying. Four 15-lap heat races in both the NASCAR Cup Series and Camping World Truck Series will be conducted to determine the starting lineups for each main race. Bush’s Beans Qualifying heat races for the Food City Dirt Race in the Cup Series will be held at 6, 6:15, 6:30 and 6:45 p.m. The four Bush’s Beans Qualifying heat races for the Pinty’s Truck Race on Dirt will be held at 4:30, 4:45, 5 and 5:15 p.m. The Bush’s Beans Qualifying heat races on Saturday will precede the Pinty’s Truck Race on Dirt, which will take the green flag at 8 p.m. ET (FS1, MRN Radio, Sirius XM NASCAR Radio).

Saturday’s Bush’s Beans Qualifying heat races in the NASCAR Cup Series will set the field for Easter Sunday’s much-anticipated Food City Dirt Race, scheduled for a green flag start at 7 p.m. ET (FOX, PRN Radio, Sirius XM NASCAR Radio). Food City is celebrating its 30th anniversary as sponsor of the spring Cup race at BMS. The Food City Dirt Race is the second dirt race for the Cup Series in the sport’s modern era. Team Penske’s Joey Logano won the historic Food City Dirt Race last year at BMS and prior to that, the last time the Cup Series raced on a dirt surface was in Sept. 1970 at the North Carolina State Fairgrounds, won by Richard Petty.

Bush Brothers & Company, an East Tennessee based business, has been a BMS partner since 2015, and also sponsored both of these events last year.

For ticket information, please visit www.bristolmotorspeedway.com or call the BMS Ticket Sales Center at (866) 415-4158.

