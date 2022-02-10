Spencer Boyd Inks Extension with Sponsor Freedom Warranty

Mooresville, NC (February 10, 2022) – NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Driver Spencer Boyd announced today that Freedom Warranty, the fastest-growing vehicle service contract administrator in the nation, has renewed their sponsorship of the Missouri native. The extension will carry the partnership through a fourth season together.

Fans can expect to see the Freedom Warranty logo on the No. 12 Chevrolet Silverado at every race this season with two primary sponsorship races highlighting the campaign.

“We have become very close over the years,” Boyd said of the leadership group at Freedom Warranty. “I go to the Christmas party every year as if I am an employee and get to catch up on what’s happening with their families. They are a hard-working group and I want to make them proud every time I’m out there on the track.”

Boyd’s 2021 program with Freedom Warranty included a diecast that is due to arrive any day from Lionel Racing as well as a NASCAR Xfinity Series race in New Hampshire with a family connection that goes beyond racing.

“We believe in what Spencer is doing with his career, so want to support him in his efforts,” said Chris Miller, CEO of Freedom Warranty. “Our goal is to help protect one of peoples’ most valuable items, their cars. Whether they reach out directly or sign on through their dealer, we want NASCAR fans to know about our service and how it can help them.”

Freedom Warranty first appeared on Boyd’s race winning truck at Talladega in 2019.

Miller smirked and added, “And to answer the question we get a lot, no we don’t warranty Spencer’s race cars. That is what he has a pit crew for!”

About Freedom Warranty

Freedom Warranty is the fastest-growing vehicle service contract administrator in the nation, offering a variety of products sold exclusively through authorized auto dealers, certified repair facilities, established lenders, and accredited insurance agencies in 23 states and the District of Columbia. Their goal is to provide a valuable service to automobile owners who want to protect their investment and shield them from unexpected repairs. By providing superior service to contract holders, they strive to provide dependable coverage with customer care that goes above and beyond.

Visit Freedom Warranty at https://www.freedomwarranty.com