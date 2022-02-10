Speedco Returns as Featured Partner of Front Row Motorsports Truck Program

National Truck Care Brand to Lead Zane Smith in 2022

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (February 10, 2022) – Ready to make a championship run, Front Row Motorsports (FRM) returns Speedco, a national network of service locations for the trucking industry, as the anchor partner of Zane Smith and the No. 38 FRM Ford-F150 team in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (NCWTS). Speedco will be the primary partner for eight races this season including the season opener at the Daytona International Speedway.

Speedco will also partner with Smith and the No. 38 team at the Circuit of the Americas, the dirt race at the Bristol Motor Speedway, the Kansas Speedway, the Nashville Superspeedway, the night race at the Bristol Motor Speedway, the Talladega Superspeedway and at the Homestead-Miami Speedway.

Speedco began its partnership with the truck team in its inaugural season in 2020 with driver Todd Gilliland and again in 2021. Gilliland and Speedco made the NCWTS playoffs both seasons before Gilliland advanced to the NASCAR Cup Series team at FRM. Now, it’s three-time truck series winner and two-time champion runner-up Zane Smith taking the reign of the No. 38 Ford F-150.

“We’ve been impressed with the truck program that Front Row Motorsports has put together in a brief time,” said Dave Frankenfield, Vice President of Marketing, Speedco. “Our customers love the truck series and Todd made it exciting for us the past two seasons. Now, with Zane coming over, we are just as excited about this upcoming season. He’s a proven winner and we want to support him and the team as they vie for the championship.”

Speedco has been a part of the Love’s Family of Companies since 2017. Love’s has over 420 truck service centers, which include Speedco and Love’s Truck Care locations, and provides oil changes, preventative maintenance, inspection services and tire offerings for commercial truck drivers. The network had more than 1,500 maintenance bays and the most comprehensive, roadside coverage in the country. Smith is now ready to carry the Speedco colors.

“I raced against the Speedco truck for much of last season,” said Smith. “It’s cool to be in their truck this season and compete for wins and the championship. The support from Speedco has made the Front Row Motorsports truck program one of the best in the series. It’s impressive to see the success they’ve had, and I want to continue that. I’m thankful they are back with us, and I want to have a great year for them.”

For more information about Speedco, visit www.loves.com. You can also follow Speedco on social media: Twitter at @SpeedcoPM, Facebook at @SpeedcoPM and Instagram at @speedcopm.

About Love’s Travel Stops and Speedco

Love’s Travel Stops is the nation’s leading travel stop network with more than 580 locations in 41 states. Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Oklahoma City, the company remains family-owned and operated and employs more than 34,000 people. Love’s provides professional truck drivers and motorists with 24-hour access to clean and safe places to purchase gasoline, diesel fuel, fresh coffee, restaurant offerings and more. Love’s has over 420 truck service centers, which include Speedco and Love’s Truck Care locations. Love’s and Speedco combined is the largest oil change, preventive maintenance and total truck care nationwide network with over 1,500 maintenance bays and 1,200 emergency roadside vehicles available for customers. Love’s is committed to providing customers with “Clean Places, Friendly Faces” at every stop. To learn more, visit loves.com or follow the company on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn or Twitter.

About Front Row Motorsports

Front Row Motorsports (FRM) is a winning organization in the NASCAR Cup and Camping World Truck Series and the 2021 Daytona 500 champions. The team was founded in 2004 and is owned by successful entrepreneur, Bob Jenkins. FRM fields the No. 34 and the No. 38 NASCAR Cup Series teams along with the No. 38 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series team– from its Mooresville, N.C. headquarters. Visit teamfrm.com and follow FRM on social media: Twitter at @Team_FRM, Instagram at @team_frm and Facebook at facebook.com/FrontRowMotorsports.