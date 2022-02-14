BRYAN CATHCART RETURNS TO NASCAR PINTY’S SERIES

(February 14, 2022) Bryan Cathcart returns to the NASCAR Pinty’s Series joining Bray Autosports for the 2022 season.

The Peterborough, ON native is returning to full time competition, last racing in the NASCAR Pinty’s Series in 2016.

Cathcart is a long time racing competitor and ready to kick off the 2022 season after spending the last few years away from the series to focus on family and business. However, the Canadian racer has always stayed close, often seen at the track supporting numerous Pinty’s teams. Now that Cathcart’s children are a bit older, he is happy to return to the series and enjoy the season as a family.

Cathcart is looking forward to working with Bray stating, “I’ve known Jim forever, he is such a fixture and supporter of NASCAR, and we get along so well, I want to get back into the series and strengthen his team as well” said Cathcart, mentioning he thinks it will be a great fit.

Jim Bray just celebrated his 89th birthday and his history in racing goes back to the middle of the last century. A fierce racer that became the second Canadian to participate in the Daytona 500. He’s been a champion supporter for racers and racing in Canada throughout his life and expects to field a two-car team in the NASCAR Pinty’s Series for 2022.

Bray, the Canadian Motorsport Hall of Famer states, “I don’t know anybody that doesn’t get along with Bryan Cathcart. He’s always positive and enthusiastic and we’ll get the best result we can at each race”.

Last season Bray Autosports didn’t have one DNF which Bray himself states they are pleased about that adding, “We think there’s even better race results possible and that’s what were looking for this season”.

Bryan is excited to get behind the wheel of the Bray Autosports machine during the 13-race 2022 NASCAR Pinty’s Series season beginning Saturday May 14th at Sunset Speedway in Innisfil, Ontario.