Flying Lizard Returns to GT4 America, GT America with Aston Martin

SONOMA, Calif., (February 14, 2022) – Two years after Flying Lizard Motorsports swept the team and driver titles in GT4 America with a pair of Aston Martin Vantage GT4 race cars, the team will again race a pair of Aston Martins in SRO America. With the support of sponsor 5.11, manufacturer of purpose-built apparel, footwear, and gear, Elias Sabo and Andy Lee will team up to compete together in the GT4 America championship, and Sabo will run a separate GT4 entry in GT America. Elias Sabo and Andy Lee will team up to compete together in the GT4 America championship, and Sabo will run a separate GT4 entry in GT America.

“It’s great to welcome new racers to the Lizard family and to return back to again race with Aston Martin, a manufacturer we’ve had great success with,” said Program Manager Darren Law. “I have personally known Andy for a long time and recently met Elias, and I’m proud to welcome them to the team. They’re both proven racers and I’m looking forward to challenging for more championships this year in SRO America.”

The Lizards clinched the four 2020 team driver titles with 17 wins and 21 podiums between the 2020 GT4 America Sprint and GT4 America SprintX program with drivers Michael Dinan and Robby Foley. The remarkable success earned the team their seventh, eighth, ninth, and tenth championship titles since the team’s professional racing inception in 2004.

“We are delighted to have Flying Lizard back with Aston Martin Racing,” said Huw Tasker, head of Customer Racing at Aston Martin. “We’ve enjoyed working with them in the past and we know what a great combination AMR and Flying Lizard can be following our super-successful partnership in 2020 that included a clean sweep of four SRO GT4 championships. The Vantage GT4’s growth as a competitive proposition continues in the GT racing market around the world, and we expect Flying Lizard will fully contribute to that in 2022.”

The approaching season will be Elias Sabo’s first year racing the Aston Martin Vantage GT4 car. Sabo first joined what was then the Pirelli World Challenge in 2018, participating in six races in the SprintX GTS Pro/Am category, racing a McLaren 570S GT3. In 2020, he began a two-year stint racing Audi machinery, running an Audi R8 LMS GT4 in the GT4 America Pro/Am class and an Audi R8 LMS GT2 in GT America.

This season, he will contest the No. 8 Aston Martin Vantage GT4 alongside Andy Lee in GT4 America. Lee is also a familiar face in GT4 America, originally the Pirelli World Challenge SprintX series. He joined the series in 2018 as Sabo’s co-driver, creating a strong on-track pairing in a competitive series. The GT4 America series hosts a two-driver, one-car format, in a pair of 60-minute races each weekend. Sabo and Lee will compete together in the Pro/Am category, one of the series three classes.

Sabo will also run a separate No. 8 Aston Martin Vantage GT4 entry in GT America, a sprint series for bronze drivers, running a pair of 40-minute races per event weekend. The GT America series is comprised of three classes: SRO3 (GT3), GT2, and GT4. Sabo participated in the inaugural season in 2021, competing in both rounds at Indianapolis Motor Speedway and the inaugural Nashville Music City Grand Prix. The team will compete in the full 2022 GT America schedule, with the exception of the season-opening race at the Grand Prix of St. Petersburg and the Nashville Grand Prix.

Elias Sabo

“We are looking forward to the upcoming SRO season with Flying Lizard. It’s exciting to work with such an incredible team whose track record of success is undeniable.”

Andy Lee

“Getting the chance to represent Flying Lizard is a dream come true for me! Elias and I are eager to learn from the team as we change cars from the Audi to the Aston Martin GT4 for the upcoming season. The last time Flying Lizard competed with the Aston Martin in the GT4 Sprint-X division they won the championship. That’s very confidence-inspiring and we look forward to working hard to continue that winning tradition.”

2022 GT4 America Schedule

Sonoma Raceway

Rounds 1 & 2 | April 15-17

Ozarks International Raceway

Rounds 3 & 4 | May 20-22

VIRginia International Raceway

Rounds 5 & 6 | June 17-19

Watkins Glen International

Rounds 7 & 8 | July 22-24

Road America

Rounds 9 & 10 | August 19-21

Sebring International Raceway

Rounds 11 & 12 | September 23-25

Indianapolis Motor Speedway

Rounds 13 & 14 | October 7-9

2022 GT America Schedule

St. Petersburg

Rounds 1 & 2 | February 24-26

Sonoma Raceway

Rounds 3 & 4 | April 15-17

Ozarks International Raceway

Rounds 5 & 6 | May 20-22

VIRginia International Raceway

Rounds 7 & 8 | June 17-19

Watkins Glen International

Rounds 9 & 10 | July 22-24

Road America

Rounds 11 & 12 | August 19-21

Sebring International Raceway

Rounds 13 & 14 | September 23-25

Indianapolis Motor Speedway

Rounds 15 & 16 | October 7-9

About Flying Lizard Motorsports

Based out of Sonoma, California, Flying Lizard Motorsports is one of the most iconic sports car teams in motorsports, having celebrated ten driver and team championships, as well as competed internationally at the 24 Hours of Le Mans eight times.

The Lizards burst on the American Le Mans Series scene in 2004, competing in the GT class until 2012. In 2013, the team moved to the GTC class, still competing in legendary events such as the 12 Hours of Sebring and 24 Hours of Daytona. In 2014, the team expanded its program to include running two Audi R8 LMS in the TUDOR Championship, and in 2015, again expanded the program to include two Porsches in Porsche Club racing. Flying Lizard closed out the season with a dominating win at the 25 Hours of Thunderhill with Toyo Tires, a win they repeated in 2016, 2017, and 2018. The 2020 season proved the team’s most successful to date, earning four titles in the GT4 America championship. Flying Lizard Motorsports has proven to be a championship contender no matter the race series or race car. For more information, visit lizardms.com.

About 5.11

With offices around the globe, 5.11 ABR Corp. and its subsidiaries, including 5.11, Inc., work with end users to create purpose-built apparel, footwear and gear designed specifically to enhance the safety, accuracy, speed, and performance of tactical professionals and technical enthusiasts worldwide. 5.11 products exceed rigorous standards, which have allowed the brand to establish a reputation for innovation and authenticity, and become the premier choice for those who always have to be ready. 5.11 products can be purchased online, through authorized dealers and retailers, as well as at 5.11 company-owned retail stores.

Learn more about 5.11’s best-selling gear and accessories at www.511tactical.com. Find a full list of 5.11 company-owned retail stores at https://www.511tactical.com/locations/. Connect with 5.11 on Facebook, Twitter @511Tactical and on Instagram @511Tactical and #511tactical

5.11 ABR Corp. is a subsidiary of Compass Diversified (NYSE: CODI).

5.11, 5.11 Tactical and Always Be Ready are registered trademarks of 5.11, Inc. All rights reserved.