David Starr Joins SS GreenLight Racing for Majority of 2022 NASCAR Xfinity Series Season

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (February 18, 2022): NASCAR driver David Starr and Bobby Dotter of SS GreenLight Racing jointly announced today that David Starr will join the organization and drive the No. 08 Ford Mustang for 28 NASCAR Xfinity Series this season.

Starr will begin his new chapter with the Mooresville, N.C.-based team in Saturday’s season-opener at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway with the Beef. It’s What’s For Dinner 300.

Fox News’ Bret Baier (Special Report), EverFi Inc. and TicketSmarter, a Digital Ally company (NASDAQ: DGLY), will serve as SSGLR’s primary principal team partners for the 2022 season.

Starr has driven for SSGLR, Dotter and crew chief Jason Miller on numerous occasions throughout his NASCAR career. Starr and Miller have had great success as a driver and crew chief combination, including a win in NASCAR Camping World Truck Series at Martinsville (Va.) Speedway in 2005.

“I am excited to have David (Starr) back as a driver,” said Dotter. “He has driven for me numerous times, but never with this quality of equipment. We are hoping to showcase his talents with the right equipment this year thanks to the support from Ford and Roush Yates Engines.”

“It’s awesome to be working with Bobby Dotter, Jason Miller, and the whole SS GreenLight Racing team again,” Starr said. “Bobby has been a great friend over the years and his passion for racing matches my passion for racing which is the perfect recipe for success.

“I am honored to have Fox News’ Bret Baier, EverFi Inc, TicketSmarter and Digital Ally as our primary partners for the season. I’m humbled to represent these incredibly successful and nationally recognized brands on and off the race track.”

Added Stan Ross, CEO of Digital Ally, “We’re excited for TicketSmarter to join forces with David Starr Racing as we kick off the 2022 NASCAR season. This partnership allows us to expose millions of sports fans to the thousands of live events available on TicketSmarter’s platform.”

Bret Baier is the Chief Political Anchor for Fox News and Anchor and Executive Editor of “Special Report with Bret Baier” which airs weekdays at 6:00 p.m. EST on The Fox News Channel.

Prior to that, Baier was Chief White House Correspondent and National Security Correspondent for Fox News.

Founder and CEO of EverFi Inc, Tom Davidson, joins Baier in partnership with SSGLR for the upcoming season. EverFi Inc is a nationally recognized leader in online education technology.

Digital Ally, Inc. (NASDAQ: DGLY) through its subsidiaries, is engaged in vehicle and body cameras, flexible software storage, automatic recording technology and various critical safety products; Shield™ Health Protection Products line, including all-natural cleansers, a non-contact temperature-screening device, an electrostatic sprayer and a variety of personal protective equipment.

With its recent formation of Digital Ally Healthcare, Inc., a revenue cycle management company and acquisition of TicketSmarter®, LLC, a national ticket broker, Digital Ally continues to add organizations that demonstrate the common traits of positive earnings, growth potential and organizational synergies.

The Beef. It’s What’s For Dinner 300 (120 laps | 300 miles) is the first of 33 NASCAR Xfinity Series races on the 2022 schedule. Practice begins on Fri., Feb 18 from 4:35 p.m. – 5:25 p.m. Qualifying is set for race day, Sat., Feb. 19 beginning at 11:35 a.m. The 38-car field will take the green flag shortly after 5:00 p.m. with live coverage on FOX Sports 1, the Motor Racing Network (Radio) and SiriusXM NASCAR Channel 90.

About SS Green Light Racing:

As one of the most tenured teams in all of NASCAR, SS GreenLight Racing led by team owner and former driver Bobby Dotter has been a mainstay in the sport fielding entries in either the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series or the Xfinity Series competition since 2001.

SS GreenLight Racing will continue with a two-car program in the NASCAR Xfinity Series in 2022.