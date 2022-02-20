Ford Performance NASCAR: Herbst and Sieg Post Top 10 Run in Daytona NXS Opener

Ford Performance Notes and Quotes

NASCAR Xfinity Series

Beef. It’s What’s For Dinner 300 | Saturday, February 19, 2022

FORD FINISHING RESULTS

4th – Riley Herbst

8th – Ryan Sieg

21st – Kyle Sieg

26th – Joey Gase

29th – Joe Graf Jr.

35th – CJ McLaughlin

RILEY HERBST, No. 98 Monster Energy Ford Mustang – “This was our goal. We finished last year’s season finale at Phoenix in fourth and we want another top five. That’s what we were missing last year is consistency, so it was good to start 2022 with a top-five run. We had a fast Ford Mustang. Monster Energy, everybody supporting us and ready to get out to California next week.”

HOW IMPORTANT IS IT TO GET OFF TO A GOOD START THIS SEASON? “It’s huge. Last year, I think we had three DNFs in a row and just put us in a hole and then we battled back all year long. To start the season off with a fourth, all of these 98 guys deserve to be in victory lane and we’re working really hard to get there.”

THOUGHTS ON THE LAST LAP. YOU WERE FOURTH. WHAT KIND OF MOVE DID YOU WANT TO MAKE? “I was looking for Austin Cindric in the 22 car to help us out, but he wasn’t there. We gave a big shot to the 21 and that propelled him by the 16 I think. I’m ready for Talladega.”

RYAN SIEG, No. 39 CMRoofing.com/A-Game Ford Mustang – “It was a great day for our CMR Roofing Ford. I wasn’t gonna sit there and ride in the single-file line. It happened twice and I was one of the ones trying to get at the bottom. I just kept clawing and fighting our way to the front and it worked out right there in Stage 2 and at the end. All in all, a good day for our Ford.”

WERE YOU CLOSE TO THE 31? “I did see him out of my peripheral vision going backwards and then he went up, and then that’s all I could see because I got hit. We got some right-front damage at the end and thought I was gonna plow the wall. I got hooked there, but, all in all, just a great day to come out of Daytona not too bad. It’s a good points day and we’ll move on to California and do it again and try to get a top 10 there, too.”

CJ MCLAUGHLIN, No. 38 Sci Aps Ford Mustang – “I just got real aero loose coming out of four. We had a great Sci Aps Ford and RSS built me a great car. We were trying to stay out of the big one and then I caused it, so I feel bad for tearing everyone’s stuff up. I just got aero loose, tried to correct it and it came back and cleared everyone out. It’s my own fault. I had a great car and can’t thank Sci Aps and my family enough for helping me get this dream.”

WHAT’S THE THOUGHT PROCESS WHEN YOU KNOW YOU’RE TRYING TO CORRECT? “I thought I had it corrected and it just chopped back up the racetrack and that’s when I cleared everyone out. I was worried I was gonna take my teammate out because I got into Kyle’s bumper for a second and it was just turned around there.”