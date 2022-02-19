Carson Hocevar – NextEra Energy 250 Race Recap

Race Recap | NextEra Energy 250 | Daytona International Speedway

Team: No. 42 Premier Security Solutions Chevrolet Silverado

Driver: Carson Hocevar

Follow the Team: @NieceMotorsport; @CarsonHocevar

Start: 22nd

Finish: 9th

Driver Point Standings: 13th

Owner Point Standings: 13th

Race Rundown – No. 42 Premier Security Solutions Chevrolet Silverado

Hocevar and the No. 42 team were mired in the second pack of trucks for a majority of the first two stages before crew chief Phil Gould made the call for a two-tire stop under caution on lap 65 while most of the leaders opted for fuel only. The call paid off as Hocevar made a charge to the front while avoiding a wreck in turn four on lap 81 before ultimately restarting 11th in overtime. Hocevar continued his push forward, but a caution on the front stretch on the final lap halted his charge, resulting in a ninth-place finish. The 19 year-old posted the 10th-fastest overall lap average on the night (49.682).

Hocevar on his top-10 finish to open the 2022 season: “We committed to that strategy – all in or all out – and we were all out just waiting for [the field] to crash and then we could race. It took all the way to [lap] 99 to finally be able to race, but it definitely worked out. It was hard to pass so I think it was the right strategy and it worked out for the second-straight year. I wish it could have turned out a little bit better if we got one more lap but, overall, we’re going to Las Vegas with some chips left.”

About Niece Motorsports:

Niece Motorsports is owned by United States Marine Corps Veteran Al Niece. In 2022, Niece Motorsports enters its seventh season in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series. Niece also owns Niece Equipment, which has for over 40 years provided clients with reliable products at competitive prices. Niece Equipment’s reputation is built on service, integrity and dependability. The company provides water and fuel/lube trucks that are engineered with quality and durability in mind for the construction and mining industry. Follow the team on Facebook and Instagram @NieceMotorsports as well as Twitter @NieceMotorsport.

About Premier Security Solutions:

Founded in 2013 by a retired Flint Michigan Police Officer, Premier Security Solutions is committed to deflect and deter unlawful activity for their clients, create a safe campus, and provide a secure environment. A company fully committed to community involvement and protection. Premier partners with many community organizations like Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson and his G.H.O.S.T. team combatting human trafficking. Premier provides an array of security services, including K-12 school campus, industrial logistics, corporate and event security in addition to a state-of-the-art monitoring center and all types of security training for both law enforcement and civilian trainees. For more information, please visit www.premiersecurity.solutions/