Countdown to Cup: World Wide Technology Raceway’s inaugural NASCAR Cup Series race goes green in 100 days

Feb. 25, 2022, St. Louis — The clock is ticking. As of today, February 25, only 100 days remain until World Wide Technology Raceway in Madison, Illinois, waves the green flag on its inaugural NASCAR Cup Series race.

The entries are the stars and cars of the Daytona 500 and will include recent 500 winner Austin Cindric and defending NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Larson. This will be the St. Louis-Metro East’s first look at NASCAR’s new Next Gen cars.

The 240-lap, 300-mile Cup race is scheduled to start at 2:30 p.m. Central on June 5. Leading up to the main event will be a NASCAR hauler parade, NASCAR fan fest at Ballpark Village in downtown St. Louis, the short track classic at Tri-City Speedway in Granite City, Illinois, and the June 4 Toyota 200 for the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series.

Fans are invited to enjoy the pre-race pageantry and concerts, the Infield Experience, the Rumble Before the Road pre-race party – as well as the new campground.

And when the checkered flag falls on WWTR’s inaugural NASCAR Cup Series race, the countdown clock will reset: 76 days to the annual Bommarito Automotive Group 500 for the NTT INDYCAR SERIES.

About World Wide Technology Raceway

World Wide Technology Raceway (WWTR) is the home of NASCAR, INDYCAR, and NHRA racing in the St. Louis region. Located just five minutes from downtown St. Louis and covering more than 600 acres, WWTR is the largest outdoor entertainment facility in the area. WWTR’s facilities include a 1/4-mile drag strip, 1.25-mile superspeedway, recently expanded 2.0-mile road course, the Gateway Kartplex (a state-of-the-art karting facility), and the adjacent Gateway National Golf Links. WWTR and owner Curtis Francois have been recognized with several awards, including: 2021 Comcast Community Champion of the Year; 2021 Jack Buck Award; 2020 NASCAR Drive for Diversity Track Award; 2018 Innovator Award from the St. Louis Convention & Visitors Commission; 2017 Outstanding Facility of the Year Award from the Race Track Business Conference; and the 2017 Spirit of St. Louis Award from the St. Louis Attractions Association.

Our Mission

We are committed to making a difference in our community, while providing first-class entertainment and memories that last a lifetime.