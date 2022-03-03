Brantley Gilbert named Grand Marshal for Atlanta’s Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500

HAMPTON, Ga. (March 3, 2022) – Multi-Platinum selling Country superstar Brantley Gilbert has been named the grand marshal for the Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 NASCAR Cup Series race at Atlanta Motor Speedway on Sunday, March 20.

The Georgia native and hit singer/songwriter will give the command to start engines ahead of the 500 mile race as part of his grand marshal duties.

Gilbert will also help kick off the party in Atlanta Motor Speedway’s Peach Pit on Saturday night of race weekend and stop by the Folds of Honor QuikTrip Fan Stage to interact with race fans in the Fan Zone before the green flag drops on Sunday.

“I can’t wait to be part of a weekend full of fun and incredible NASCAR racing at Atlanta Motor Speedway,” Gilbert said of the opportunity. “I know that nobody brings more excitement and enthusiasm than Georgia race fans and I can’t wait to kick things off at my home track!”

Originally from Jefferson, Ga., Gilbert has ascended to the top of the country music charts with seven No. 1 songs including “Bottoms Up”, “One Hell of an Amen”, and “What Happens in a Small Town”. To date Gilbert has released five studio albums, with three hitting No. 1 on the Billboard Top Country Albums Chart, including the RIAA Platinum-certified Halfway to Heaven, RIAA Platinum-certified Just As I Am and his most recent record Fire And Brimstone.

NASCAR’s stars will take on the all-new Atlanta Motor Speedway for the first time during the Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 on March 18-20. The historic speedway has been revamped for 2022, with steeper banking in its turns and fresh asphalt that will provide a style of racing Atlanta race fans have never seen before.

To get more information or purchase tickets to the Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 NASCAR weekend at Atlanta Motor Speedway, visit AtlantaMotorSpeedway.com or call 877-9-AMS-TIX.

About the Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 weekend:

Since 2015 the Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 has been the main event in Atlanta Motor Speedway’s spring NASCAR weekend at Atlanta Motor Speedway. This storied race brings awareness to Folds of Honor and its mission to help families of military servicemen and women who have fallen or been disabled while on active duty in the United States Armed Forces.

On Sunday, March 20, 2022, this 500-mile race will be the first for the NASCAR Cup Series on Atlanta Motor Speedway’s revamped racing surface, with NASCAR’s best taking to the reconfigured 28-degree banked corners for the first time.

The race weekend also features Atlanta’s same-day NASCAR doubleheader on Saturday, March 19, 2022. The thrills of the Fr8 208 Camping World Truck Series race and the Nalley Cars 250 Xfinity Series race all happen in one action-packed day that race fans look forward to every year.

More information on the March 18-20, 2022, Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 weekend and ticket availability can be found online at AtlantaMotorSpeedway.com.

Follow Atlanta Motor Speedway:

Keep track of all of Atlanta Motor Speedway’s events by following on Twitter, Instagram, and become a Facebook fan. Keep up with all the latest news and information with the Atlanta Motor Speedway mobile app.