Choosing the Right Window Visors

A window visor modification may not look as cool as a spoiler or side skirt modification, but, surely, they are a functional must-have for your wheels! Get the best window shields australia and see how your car riding experience will change for the better!

We’ve put together some useful advice that you can use as a reference if you’re planning to purchase a set of window visors for your car that will help you ensure you get the right ones.

But first, let’s discuss why you should get window visors for your car.

Better ventilation and fresh air

Window visors allow fresh air to enter your car, letting us enjoy clean and fresh air rather than recirculating a lot of the air you already have. Also, using air-conditioning all the time can be pricey. With that, window visors not only provide us fresh air, but it also helps us save a lot of money.

Lessened Wind Noise

We all fantasize about the thrill of speeding down the highway with the windows down, hearing the soft swish of winds and relaxing music, as you inhale the sweet aroma of the open roads. But, the sound of the wind blowing into the vehicle can be so loud in a car without visors. Window visors of good quality don’t let the wind enter the vehicle, instead it deflects up and over.

Mist free windows!

Window visors help in preventing condensation from forming, making it easier to see outside the windows while driving.

Now that you’re aware of some of the advantages of window visors, let’s proceed to the various types available and what things you should consider in choosing your window visors!

Things to consider while choosing a visor:

If you intend to install window visors, there are some things to consider! We’ve boiled it down into three essential aspects to make it easier for you.

The type of window visors – you can choose between universal and custom-made window visors. For those who are new to window visors, they choose the universal one because custom-made visors can be pricey.

The fit – Visors are usually made to fit specific car models; nonetheless, it is usually very easy to identify the appropriate car models on the box.

The Sturdiness – Make sure to do your study and purchase from a reputable brand for the quality of these visors always varies. Always ensure that the visor can last-long and can protect you from all sorts of weather.

Kinds of Window Visors

Tape-on Window Visors

To attach them to the car’s frame, they use pre-applied automotive grade tape.

These visors help you save money for you may skip the professionals and attach them to your car yourself. On the other hand, these visors prevent the windows from being scratched because they are attached to the car’s frame. However, these visors are difficult to remove for these tapes are serious stuff. And if you did successfully remove them, you may have a hard time cleaning it.

In-Channel Window Visors

These visors don’t use adhesives, they are pushed into place. With that, you must choose the appropriate size for your car.

These visors appear to be cleaner and sleeker than the other style for there are no tapes or mounting apparatus visible. With that, these visors are also easy to remove and your clean-up job is lessened. However, this kind of visor can come loose and rattle – though this isn’t a case for everyone, you just have to ensure that you’ve purchased a high-quality one. Moreover, these visors can cause scratches on your windows if they aren’t installed properly. Thus, ensuring that you’ve consulted an expert in the field is critical for this kind of visor.