Kris Wright – Victoria’s Voice Foundation 200 Race Recap

Race Recap | Victoria’s Voice Foundation 200 | Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Team: No. 44 iHeartRadio/Shocker Hitch Chevrolet Silverado

Driver: Kris Wright

Follow the Team: @NieceMotorsport; @KrisOnNASCAR

Start: 16th

Finish: 17th

Driver Point Standings: 15th

Owner Point Standings: 19th

Race Rundown – No. 44 iHeartRadio/Shocker Hitch Chevrolet Silverado

Wright and the No. 44 iHeartRadio/Shocker Hitch team battled a loose handling condition from the onset of the Victoria’s Voice Foundation 200 which mired him back in the mid-20s in the early stages of the race. As the team continued to adjust the handling of the truck, Wright rebounded to finish 14th in stage two. Wright went around on the backstretch lap 119 to bring out late-race caution and sat 24th coming to the final restart with three to go, but rebounded to make his way through the pack in the closing laps to come away with a 17th-place finish.

Wright on his night at Las Vegas Motor Speedway: “It was a crazy night for our No. 44 team here in Las Vegas. We had a huge change in the balance of the truck from qualifying to the race and made some big swings with changes over the course of the night that went a long way. It was a great learning experience for us and I can’t wait to get back here. This team has the speed, it just comes down to execution in the end.”

About Niece Motorsports:

Niece Motorsports is owned by United States Marine Corps Veteran Al Niece. In 2022, Niece Motorsports enters its seventh season in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series. Niece also owns Niece Equipment, which has for over 40 years provided clients with reliable products at competitive prices. Niece Equipment’s reputation is built on service, integrity and dependability. The company provides water and fuel/lube trucks that are engineered with quality and durability in mind for the construction and mining industry. Follow the team on Facebook and Instagram @NieceMotorsports as well as Twitter @NieceMotorsport.

About iHeartMedia, Inc.:

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ: IHRT) is the number one audio company in the United States, reaching nine out of 10 Americans every month. It consists of three business groups.

With its quarter of a billion monthly listeners, the iHeartMedia Multiplatform Group has a greater reach than any other media company in the U.S. Its leadership position in audio extends across multiple platforms, including more than 860 live broadcast stations in over 160 markets nationwide; its National Sales organization; and the company’s live and virtual events business. It also includes Premiere Networks, the industry’s largest Networks business, with its Total Traffic and Weather Network (TTWN); and BIN: Black Information Network, the first and only 24/7 national and local all news audio service for the Black community. iHeartMedia also leads the audio industry in analytics, targeting and attribution for its marketing partners with its SmartAudio suite of data targeting and attribution products using data from its massive consumer base.

The iHeartMedia Digital Audio Group includes the company’s fast-growing podcasting business — iHeartMedia is the number one podcast publisher in downloads, unique listeners, revenue and earnings — as well as its industry-leading iHeartRadio digital service, available across more than 250 platforms and 2,000 devices; the company’s digital sites, newsletters, digital services and programs; its digital advertising technology companies; and its audio industry-leading social media footprint.

The company’s Audio & Media Services reportable segment includes Katz Media Group, the nation’s largest media representation company, and RCS, the world’s leading provider of broadcast and webcast software.

Visit iHeartMedia.com for more company information.

About Shocker Hitch:

Shocker Hitch is on a mission to make towing smoother & safer. The Shocker Hitch lineup of products, manufactured in Arthur, North Dakota, includes bumper air hitches, gooseneck air hitch couplers, bolt-on air trailer tongue couplers, cushion ball mounts, and air equalizers for W-D hitches. To learn more, visit ShockerHitch.com.