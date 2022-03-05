Lawless Alan – Victoria’s Voice Foundation 200 Race Recap

Race Recap | Victoria’s Voice Foundation 200 | Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Team: No. 45 AUTOParkit Chevrolet Silverado

Driver: Lawless Alan

Follow the Team: @NieceMotorsport; @lawlessalan25

Start: 26th

Finish: 19th

Driver Point Standings: 21st

Owner Point Standings: 25th

Race Rundown – No. 45 AUTOParkit Chevrolet Silverado

Alan suffered nose damage on his No. 45 AUTOParkit Chevrolet as a result of the race’s first caution on lap 22 – an issue that the No. 45 team worked to remedy throughout the duration of the Victoria’s Voice Foundation 200. Despite falling a lap down due to a number of trips down to pit road to make repairs, Alan was the recipient of the free pass at the end of stage two to rejoin the field on the lead lap and rebounded to post a top-20 finish in his first-career start at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Alan on his 19th-place effort at Las Vegas Motor Speedway: “It was a tough race here in Las Vegas for our No. 45 AUTOParkit Chevrolet team. We got caught up in some trouble early and had some nose damage as a result, but we fought back all night and continued to work on the truck when we could. All things considered, finishing with a top-20 is not a bad day at all and we’ll shift our focus to Atlanta.”

About Niece Motorsports:

Niece Motorsports is owned by United States Marine Corps Veteran Al Niece. In 2022, Niece Motorsports enters its seventh season in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series. Niece also owns Niece Equipment, which has for over 40 years provided clients with reliable products at competitive prices. Niece Equipment’s reputation is built on service, integrity and dependability. The company provides water and fuel/lube trucks that are engineered with quality and durability in mind for the construction and mining industry. Follow the team on Facebook and Instagram @NieceMotorsports as well as Twitter @NieceMotorsport.

About AUTOParkit:

AUTOParkit™ designs, manufactures, and constructs fully automated parking systems for new and existing buildings. AUTOParkit system structural steel and modular design can provide double the capacity of a traditional parking garage, providing up to 17 LEED points and drastically reducing construction time. AUTOParkit automated systems are 40 percent less expensive to operate, safer for the user and reduces carbon emissions associated with parking by more than 80 percent. AUTOParkit’s charging pallets provided by AUTOChargit, are a fast and convenient way of charging EVs and Hybrids. AUTOChargit’s patented technology allows for shuffling charged vehicles cutting infrastructure costs by up to 80 percent.

For more information on AUTOParkit, visit www.autoparkit.com