Ambetter donating 500 tickets for troops to attend Atlanta NASCAR race

NASCAR race tickets donated by Ambetter – the new Official Health Insurance Partner of Atlanta Motor Speedway – will be available on Vet Tix.

HAMPTON, Ga. (March 8, 2022) – Ambetter is donating 500 tickets for military service members to attend the NASCAR Cup Series race at Atlanta Motor Speedway on Sunday, March 20.

Troops will be able to redeem up to four free tickets to the Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 on VetTix.org courtesy of Ambetter. The donation comes as Ambetter, America’s number one Marketplace Health Insurer, has partnered with the Hampton, Ga., track as Official Health Insurance Partner of Atlanta Motor Speedway.

“As a military veteran and military spouse, I know first-hand the sacrifices made by our military members, veterans, and their families,” said Suzy DePrizio, senior vice president and chief marketing officer for Centene, Ambetter’s parent company. “We’re delighted to have a like-minded partner in Atlanta Motor Speedway, who share our commitment to the military community. Ambetter is honored to give our nation’s military members and veterans a NASCAR experience at Atlanta Motor Speedway, furthering our commitment to making a positive impact in our local communities.”

Ambetter, born out of the Affordable Care Act, is on a mission to help everyone get the care they deserve; especially those underinsured or uninsured. To further that cause, Ambetter has partnered with Atlanta Motor Speedway and sister facilities Bristol Motor Speedway, Las Vegas Motor Speedway, New Hampshire Motor Speedway, Sonoma Raceway, and Texas Motor Speedway. Ambetter is donating tickets to military veterans and their families at each of the NASCAR Cup Series races held at these race tracks across the nation.

Through its partnership with AMS, Ambetter will receive signage, activation, hospitality, and marketing opportunities at each of the speedway’s NASCAR Cup Series races.

“We are thrilled to welcome Ambetter as a new partner of Atlanta Motor Speedway and we’re moved by their generous donation to those who have given so much for us,” said AMS Executive Vice President and General Manager Brandon Hutchison. “I look forward to working together with Ambetter during the Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 weekend and beyond.”

“We are pleased to join Atlanta Motor Speedway in recognizing our local heroes,” said Wade Rakes, plan president and CEO of Peach State Health Plan. “As the son and grandson of veterans, I am grateful for your service to our country. The sacrifices of veterans and their families are what provide us healthy, vibrant, and active communities here at home.”

The Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 weekend at the all-new Atlanta Motor Speedway kicks off with practice for all three of NASCAR’s national touring series on Friday, March 18. The NASCAR Camping World Truck Series and Xfinity Series compete on Saturday, March 19, in the Fr8 208 and Nalley Cars 250. The weekend is headlined by the Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 NASCAR Cup Series race on Sunday, March 20.

More information about the Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 NASCAR weekend is available at www.AtlantaMotorSpeedway.com.

About Ambetter

Ambetter offers a variety of healthcare services to its members, including preventative and wellness services, mental health and substance abuse services, prescription drug coverage, My Health Pays® Rewards Program and telehealth services. With over two million members nationwide and coverage available in 26 states, Ambetter helps simplify healthcare for people across the country. Members have access to a national network of care providers serviced through local health plans, delivering the affordable, quality care in the communities where they live and work.

About the Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 weekend:

Since 2015 the Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 has been the main event in Atlanta Motor Speedway’s spring NASCAR weekend at Atlanta Motor Speedway. This storied race brings awareness to Folds of Honor and its mission to help families of military servicemen and women who have fallen or been disabled while on active duty in the United States Armed Forces.

On Sunday, March 20, 2022, this 500-mile race will be the first for the NASCAR Cup Series on Atlanta Motor Speedway’s revamped racing surface, with NASCAR’s best taking to the reconfigured 28-degree banked corners for the first time.

The race weekend also features Atlanta’s same-day NASCAR doubleheader on Saturday, March 19, 2022. The thrills of the Fr8 208 Camping World Truck Series race and the Nalley Cars 250 Xfinity Series race all happen in one action-packed day that race fans look forward to every year.

More information on the March 18-20, 2022, Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 weekend and ticket availability can be found online at AtlantaMotorSpeedway.com.

